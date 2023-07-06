Experts reverse early forecasts, now call for active hurricane season

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hurricane-weary coastal residents can’t catch a break. After seven consecutive above-average hurricane seasons, some meteorologists are now upping their forecasts for the 2023 Atlantic season, expecting increased odds of above-average activity. The updated outlook is in stark contrast to the preseason forecasts of a more subdued season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reversal in thought is concerning, particularly as many coastal communities continue to pick up the pieces from a string of major U.S. hurricane landfalls in the past few years. The change in thinking is because of extremely warm Atlantic water temperatures, which have catapulted into record territory. Simply stated, the ocean is a powder keg, and it won’t take much for a storm to tap into that fuel.

Four tropical or subtropical storms have already formed this season — an unnamed oddball in January that was initially missed by the National Hurricane Center, then Arlene, Bret and Cindy. The latter two have already nabbed records as the farthest east-forming June storms observed in the modern era.

The hurricane season typically peaks in late August and September, but doesn’t officially end until November 30. It’s probable the next month or two will feature an uptick in activity, and some experts are already anticipating increased probabilities of a major hurricane hitting the U.S.

“The probability of U.S. major hurricane landfall is estimated to be above the long-period average,” wrote Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, in an updated hurricane outlook released Thursday.

Colorado State’s revised outlook

The team at Colorado State University, which originally predicted a quieter-than-normal season, upped their forecasts on Thursday, calling for the following:

18 named storms, including the four that have already happened. The 1991-2020 average is 14.4.

9 hurricanes. At the start of the season, the team had only been predicting 6. The long-term average is 7.2 per season.

4 major hurricanes, or twice what they initially expected. A season has 3.2 major hurricanes on average. Major hurricanes are Category 3 or greater storms with winds of 111 mph or greater.

A 50 percent chance of a major hurricane hitting the United States. The full-season odds averaged from 1880 to 2020 is 43 percent in a given season.

A 25 percent chance of a major East Coast hit, and a 32 percent chance of a major hurricane hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Phil Klotzbach, the lead author the report, tweeted that “anomalous warmth” in the Atlantic motivated the more aggressive forecast.

Colorado State joins the UK Met Office and a group at the University of Pennsylvania in predicting a busy season. Several other forecasts, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook, are calling for near average activity, but they were made in May when ocean waters weren’t as warm as they are now.

Explaining the revised forecasts

Early-season forecasts had focused heavily on what then had been the anticipated arrival of El Niño, a climate pattern that begins with a warming of equatorial waters in the eastern tropical Pacific and evolves to shuffle the placement of key weather features globally. That warm-up of Pacific waters fosters rising air there, which in turn spurs subsidence, or sinking, over the Atlantic. That often quells tropical activity. El Niño also strengthens upper-level winds in the Atlantic, that disrupts thunderstorm development, another unfavorable factor.

Despite the emergence of El Niño, however, forecasters simply think the extremely warm ocean waters of the Atlantic, which are running 1 to 2 degrees above average, will win out.

“Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are now at record levels, so despite the high potential for an El Niño, the impacts on tropical Atlantic/Caribbean vertical wind shear may not be as strong as is typically experienced given the extremely warm Atlantic,” wrote Klotzbach in his report.

The season so far

Four tropical storm-strength systems have occurred over the Atlantic so far in 2023:

Unnamed subtropical storm. On Jan. 16, the National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook, highlighting a suspicious feature over the open Atlantic but indicating that it would not develop. It was a pinched-off pocket of thunderstorms at the core of a massive sprawling mid-latitude low pressure system — the same which prompted wind warnings in Nova Scotia and dropped 3.5 inches of snow in Boston. That convection, or thunderstorm activity, took on a life of its own. It detached from fronts, and satellites indicated it had tropical storm-force winds which the National Hurricane Center discovered in post-analysis.

Arlene. In late May, a disturbance over the Bahamas worked west over the Florida Straits. It strengthened and was investigated by aircraft, earning the name Arlene on June 2 while in the southeast Gulf of Mexico. It didn’t last long, however; hostile winds and dry air caused it to dissipate.

Bret formed over the Atlantic's Main Development Region, or the strip of warm waters between the Lesser Antilles and western Africa, about a month ahead of schedule; that part of the ocean doesn't usually produce storms until the approach of August. Bret's formation on June 19 about 1,295 miles east of the Windward Islands marked the farthest southeast-forming storm observed so early in the season. It teetered on the brink of hurricane strength before passing north of Barbados and over St. Vincent on June 22-23. Winds gusted to 69 mph at the Hewanorra International Airport on Saint Lucia.

Cindy formed from a tropical wave that was trailing Bret. It was named on June 23, and managed to become a 60 mph storm over the open Atlantic before devolving into a remnant low the night of June 25.

The combination of Bret and Cindy marked the first time on record two storms formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean during June.

What’s happening now

At present, the Atlantic is record warm. That’s because of a nudge from climate change, and also a series of dominoes that toppled due to meteorological coincidences.

In June, the Bermuda High — a semi-stagnant ridge of high pressure that spans from Bermuda to the Azores — weakened markedly. The weakening of the high reduced easterly trade winds over the tropical belt in the Atlantic. That drop-off of winds meant less vertical mixing of ocean waters; there simply wasn’t enough of a breeze to churn up cooler waters from below, and so the sea surface waters were able to bake.

The weaker winds also probably reduced the transport of sun-blocking plumes of Saharan dust, which may have otherwise slowed the warming of the ocean.

The abnormally warm waters could help fuel any disturbances that transit the Atlantic in the coming weeks. But, for the moment, the Hurricane Center has not identified any disturbances that might develop over the next 7 days.

