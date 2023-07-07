D.C.-area forecast: Storms to dodge, plus heat and humidity

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Still dealing with heat, humidity, plus somewhat rising storm and downpour chances. It’s fine for midsummer, right? Express forecast Today: Shower, storm chances grow with time. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Evening storm, partly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Afternoon shower/storm chances. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Late-day showers and storms likely. Highs: Sticky 80s. Forecast in detail We’ll be adding more days to our summer heat tracker for at or above 90-degree conditions over the coming stretch. Humidity remains noticeably sticky through the weekend along with elevated afternoon rain chances. The number of showers and storms — along with any localized flooding downpour threat — may ease slightly on Saturday and as we get into the workweek, but storms could be numerous late Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Moderate sunshine levels to begin the day help percolate our atmosphere into bubbling showers and storms. This could happen as early as midday and into the afternoon hours as downpour risks rise with time. When combining our continued steamy humidity (dew points above 70 degrees), high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s feel at least like mid-90s to near 100. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Downpours, showers and storms may linger into the evening in some spots. Balmy low temperatures merely get down into the low to mid-70s, under partly cloudy skies Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning hours may prove sunniest. Midday and afternoon showers and storms have a decent chance of popping up, but hopefully fewer of them will be moving through the region, as compared to today. Our downpour risk is a bit lower, too. Dew points around 70 degrees mean the humidity factors into making upper 80s to low 90s feel more like mid-90s. I’ll be jealous if you have access to a pool. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms have a moderate chance of periodically roaming the region into evening. Low temperatures continue their midsummer warm streak, in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Rain chances are high, especially by midday and afternoon hours. More than one line, or even a concentrated cluster of downpours and storms, may douse us. We’ll monitor for the threat of flash flooding. Humidity is uncomfortable with dew points in the low to mid-70s. Clouds and rain should hold temperatures back, in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers, storms and downpours may only slowly taper off. Sticky upper 60s to low 70s are the coolest we may get. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Somewhat less-humid air tries to move in for Monday and Tuesday on drier northwesterly breezes, but it’s still quite warm. High temperatures aim for the mid-80s to around 90. Dew points should dip under 70 degrees, so this might be a nice break. Skies are fairly bright despite continued (slight) shower chances. A downpour or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. We should be able to home in on rain timing, and drier periods, as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article