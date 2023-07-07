PM Update: Downpours end this evening; more heat and storminess this weekend

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Isolated slow-moving downpours continue into early evening. Showers and storms are ending thereafter. Partly cloudy and muggy tonight, with some patchy fog possible late. Temperatures range across the 70s for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We should see a good deal of sunshine, with increasing clouds during the heat of the day. A couple showers and storms probably develop, but seemingly in lesser fashion than today. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday: Morning mugginess mixes with sunshine to get clouds bubbling. A cold front advancing on the area should start firing up storms in the afternoon, and we could see fairly widespread activity into the evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe, with the main threat as damaging winds. Given more clouds and storms, highs are held back a bit, mainly in the mid-80s to near 90.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollens are low/moderate.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.