PM Update: Downpours end this evening; more heat and storminess this weekend

Saturday may be comparably calmer. Sunday, not as much.

By
Updated July 7, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT|Published July 7, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. EDT
* Flood watch until 8 p.m. *

Storms hit much of the area at one point or another today — my own home not included. With the atmosphere expended in many spots, late-day focus has been west. That should continue to be the case before storms wind down areawide into evening. Any additional pop ups, which could really happen anywhere, can drop some locally flooding rain. It stays hot this weekend, with an occasional storm threat, especially for Sunday, when some can be severe.

Through Tonight: Isolated slow-moving downpours continue into early evening. Showers and storms are ending thereafter. Partly cloudy and muggy tonight, with some patchy fog possible late. Temperatures range across the 70s for lows.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We should see a good deal of sunshine, with increasing clouds during the heat of the day. A couple showers and storms probably develop, but seemingly in lesser fashion than today. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday: Morning mugginess mixes with sunshine to get clouds bubbling. A cold front advancing on the area should start firing up storms in the afternoon, and we could see fairly widespread activity into the evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe, with the main threat as damaging winds. Given more clouds and storms, highs are held back a bit, mainly in the mid-80s to near 90.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollens are low/moderate.

