D.C.-area forecast: Modest storm chances today that grow on Sunday

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Fairly standard July around here. Find a pool or a chilled hangout and enjoy the weekend. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered to numerous late-day storms. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Forecast in detail The city fell short of 90 yesterday thanks to early development of showers and storms that dropped 0.77 inches officially. Odds of a repeat there today aren’t great, although someone else could face a similar fate. Pop ups this afternoon are probably fewer than yesterday, but we still have plenty of moisture in the air for them to grab and rain out as intense downpours. Tomorrow, storms may be more numerous as a weak front arrives in the region.

Today (Saturday): Storms should be fewer than the past couple of days, although some old boundaries mixing with hot temperatures seem likely to get some stuff popping up in the afternoon. On the way there, we see temperatures rise toward and above 90 for most spots. As it’s still grossly humid, temperatures feel more like mid- to upper 90s during peak heating. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers or storms diminish in the evening, and skies are left partly cloudy for the night. Some patchy fog could develop late, especially in any spots that see rain during the afternoon. Low temperatures range across the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine is harder to come by as a cold front advances on the region. It’ll help keep skies more consistently cloudy and help spark rather widespread showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe, with a risk of damaging wind gusts along with heavy rain and plentiful lightning. Before conditions head poorly, temperatures rise into the mid-80s and perhaps as high as 90. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds are a little gusty out of the northwest behind the front. That helps pump in slightly drier air. With time, skies trend clear and temperatures make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We dry out for Monday. With temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s and somewhat lower humidity, it’ll be a bit of a break from what we’ve seen of late. Skies should be quite sunny, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Continued sunny and lower humidity than lately for Tuesday. Temperatures probably begin to rise again, at least toward 90 or so. For now, it’s looking like more 90s on the way for the rest of the workweek. Confidence: Medium-High

