D.C.-area forecast: Potent storms likely today, with a flood watch in effect

Express forecast

Today: Numerous storms with heavy downpours likely. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: A lingering shower or storm. Lows: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Not as humid. Isolated shower? Highs: Mid-80s.

Forecast in detail

After several days of isolated to scattered heavy storms, today should bring more numerous showers and storms, especially this afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some locations. By tomorrow, we’re looking at the chance of only an isolated shower or thundershower, with dry weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday as another heat wave approaches.

Today (Sunday): It’s another warm and humid start in the 70s. Temperatures should rise into the mid-80s by early afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible in the morning. But about noon to 6 p.m. is when numerous showers and thunderstorms should track west to east across the area, dropping temperatures back into the 70s. Downpours could last an hour or two at any given location, with flooding possible. Some spots could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, while others may see less. A few storms could also produce damaging winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Once we get past about 6 p.m., isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible during the evening and overnight. Lows stay in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny as calmer weather returns. Temperatures aren’t bad for July, with highs in the mid-80s, and we’re less humid (dew points in the mid-60s) thanks to a light wind from the northwest. Rain chances are much lower compared to Sunday, but an isolated shower or thundershower is still possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A pretty quiet night, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday looks dry with plenty of sun and temperatures returning to near-average levels in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies should remain mostly sunny Wednesday as the heat starts to crank up again with highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity should remain moderate (dew points in the 60s) on both days.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

