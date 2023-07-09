PM Update: Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.; flood watch until 10 p.m.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Lightning and the heaviest downpours with the potential to cause flooding could last until 10 p.m., waning a bit after that. In any given location, heavy rain could last up to about an hour to an hour and a half. Damaging wind gusts above 57 mph may be limited to the main line of storms moving eastward through the region until about 8 p.m. and may target the areas that were sunniest this afternoon. Most locations have a greater than 50 percent chance of seeing some rain. Muggy low temperatures will hover in the mid-60s to about 70 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Quick showers or a storm are possible most anytime, but the chance of precipitation will decrease slowly through the day and the sunshine should increase. Heat index values should stay below 90 degrees as lower dew points (mid-60s) combine with cooler high temperatures in the mid-80s. Refreshing northwest breezes could occasionally gust to about 15 mph.

Overnight, we finally will quiet down under clearing skies, with low temperatures cooling into the mid-60s to about 70 degrees, partially thanks to light northwesterly (drier) breezes.

Storms today bring potential flooding and wind damage

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m., adding to the watches already hoisted north and south of the core D.C. area. The potential for wind damage from any severe storms should wane after 7 p.m. south and east of town — but the threat of flooding downpours won’t diminish until after 10 p.m.

Here’s a county-by-county estimate for the timing of the main line of storms, which may possess wind in addition to downpours:

1 to 4 p.m.: Fauquier and Loudoun

2 to 5 p.m.: Carroll, Fairfax, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince William, Stafford

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.: D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Prince George’s, Charles

4 to 8 p.m.: Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary’s

The biggest threat into tonight is flooding from thunderstorm downpours, pegged at over a 40 percent chance, highlighted below in the red-orange “moderate” shading.

After the primary flooding threat from these storms this afternoon and evening, damaging wind gusts (above 57 mph) are the next-most-likely threat. See the area highlighted yellow in the bottom-right panel of the maps below. This indicates at least a 15 percent chance of damaging wind. In the upper-left panel, the areas shaded yellow have a 40 percent chance of seeing severe storms today.

Remember: Turn around — don’t drown! Never approach or try to travel through a flooded area. We’ll talk more about this tonight in our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat. Tune in at 8:36 p.m.

