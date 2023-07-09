Hot weather really does pump up home runs. Here’s how, and why it matters.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Home runs are on the rise in Major League Baseball, as they often are amid warmer summer weather before the all-star break, which starts Monday as the league’s best players head to Seattle for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Data makes clear that more home runs are hit when the air is hot and muggy. As the relationship between baseball and weather has become more closely scrutinized and better understood, bettors and fantasy sports enthusiasts now have access to more advanced analytics to guide their strategies.

It’s no secret that weather can alter the flight of a baseball. The effect of wind is fairly obvious — a wind blowing out of the park gives flyballs an extra push, while a wind blowing in can turn a would-be home run into a long out. Understanding the effects of temperature and humidity requires a simple lesson in meteorology: Warm and humid air is less dense than cool and dry air, so baseballs tend to fly farther as the temperature and humidity climb.

For every 1-degree-Celsius (1.8-degree-Fahrenheit) increase in temperature, the number of home runs in a game increases by 1.96 percent, according to a study published in April that analyzed home run and weather data from more than 100,000 MLB games between 1962 and 2019. The study found that more than 500 home runs since 2010 can be linked to climate warming, and that the phenomenon could account for an additional 130 to 467 home runs per year by the end of the century, depending on how much the planet warms.

A Washington Post analysis of MLB data supports the notion that balls fly farther in the summer months. From 2006 through 2023, the average number of home runs per game climbed from 2.10 in April and May to 2.20 in June, July and August. The average distance of “barreled” flyballs showed a similar trend, increasing from 387.0 feet in April and May to 390.6 feet in June, July and August. “Barreled” balls — well-struck balls that meet certain exit velocity and launch angle criteria — were chosen because they are all hit similarly, helping to isolate the effects of external factors such as temperature.

Just this season, the average distance of barreled flyballs increased from 385.5 feet in April and May to 387.3 feet in June and July, while the average home runs per game climbed from 2.30 in April and May to 2.34 in June and July.

Weather links expand analytics for bettors and fantasy players

Predicting how the weather will affect home runs is the focus of a website developed by former NASA meteorologist Paul Dorian, one of a growing number of weather analytics aimed at giving sports bettors and fantasy players an edge.

The free website displays the current “Home Run Forecast Index” at each major league ballpark. The index ranges from 1 to 10, with lower values indicating less-favorable conditions for home runs and higher values indicating more-favorable conditions. A premium subscription provides hour-by-hour forecasts of the index and weather conditions for every game on the same day and next day; this week that includes the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

“I have always known there was a connection between the weather and baseball, and wanted to quantify it and predict it as best as possible,” Dorian said in an email. “There is no doubt in my mind that weather impacts baseball more than any other major sport.”

A variety of analytics provide insights into weather’s effect on baseball. For example, the baseball statistics website FanGraphs displays data on how individual player performance correlates with variations in temperature, pressure, wind and other conditions. WeatherEdge, a tool available on the fantasy sports website RotoGrinders, projects weather’s effect on baseball and other sports based on historical weather and sports data.

Meanwhile, starting this season MLB has teamed up with Weather Applied Metrics, which provides weather analytics to the sports industry, to calculate the observed and predicted effect of wind on flyballs. “In cases where the hit apex is extremely high, [Weather Applied Metrics] analysis has shown that the change in landing location due to wind can approach 100 [feet] in the most severe conditions,” a story on MLB’s technology blog explained.

The Home Run Forecast Index is unique in that its algorithm boils the predicted effect of “stadium-specific weather conditions” including temperature, wind speed, wind direction, humidity and atmospheric pressure into a “user-friendly index indicating whether the weather is favorable or unfavorable for the flight of a baseball … with proven results,” Dorian said.

Results from the 2022 season published on the Home Run Forecast website show that games registering an index of 9 or 10 corresponded to a higher average number of home runs (2.61) and runs scored (10.04) per game, while games registering an index of 1 or 2 corresponded to a lower average number of home runs (1.40) and runs scored (7.51) per game.

“The results of the 2023 season so far are also very encouraging with similar trends to 2022,” said Dorian, who added that the average index through July 3 has been lower this year (5.27) compared to last year (5.60) due to this year’s relatively cooler April, May and June in many locations.

Interest in how weather might affect player performance or the outcome of games has grown with the expansion of sports betting and increasing popularity of fantasy sports.

Sports betting has boomed in recent years following the Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize it. Annual sports betting revenue swelled from $430 million in 2018 to $7.56 billion in 2022, according to the market research website Statista. Participation in fantasy sports has grown as well, with the number of U.S. players age 18 or older climbing from 43.2 million in 2017 to 50.4 million in 2022, according to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association.

“As legalization sweeps across the North American landscape, sites that provide an accurate picture of game-time weather conditions will inevitably grow,” Sascha Paruk, managing editor of the sports betting website SportsBettingDime.com, said in an email. However, Paruk cautions that “oddsmakers are as attuned to the weather as anyone” and thus “bettors can safely assume that the weather is baked into the odds, unless there has truly been an unforeseen change.”

Dorian acknowledges that oddsmakers “may include weather in their overall assessment, but … we have actual up-to-date results that show the [Home Run Forecast Index] is indeed a valuable tool,” he said.

Neil Greenberg contributed to this report.

