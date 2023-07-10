PM Update: Turning up the heat Tuesday, but humidity is tolerable

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was a little less humid behind Sunday’s cold front. As far as being cooler? Not so much. Temperatures were on the warm side of the forecast, with most spots in the area reaching the mid-80s to near 90. There’s mixed news ahead. Let’s for now focus on the lower humidity that we’ll have through the next couple of days. Around here, you know it won’t stay away for long.

Through tonight: It will be a fairly pleasant evening, with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s near and after sunset. Skies should stay clear overnight, with lows settling in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have lots of sunshine. Clouds will be few and fleeting. Temperatures will be up, hitting near 90 to the low 90s, but humidity will remain on the low side for the time of year, with dew points in the 50s. Winds will blow from the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Hot week: We’re staring down what seems like the hottest stretch of the year so far. The Weather Service is predicting 90 or above starting Tuesday, for as far as it forecasts into the late weekend. Weather modeling suggests it may continue beyond. Such is life in a city with a 90-degree average daily high for much of July.

