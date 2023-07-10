D.C.-area forecast: Drying out for a few days before more mugginess and storms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Temps, humidity and storm chances are down, so the digit goes up. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Very slight shower chance. Highs: Near 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61 to 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86 to 90. Forecast in detail Most days last week we saw highs near 90, high humidity and storm chances. A weather pattern just like that will return for the second half of this week, but we catch a breather for a few days first. Through Wednesday, temperatures and humidity are a notch lower and we should mostly stay dry.

Today (Monday): We’ll have a good deal of sun, though expect clouds popping up at times, and it’s not out of the question that a brief shower or thundershower pops up, mainly northeast of Washington. Most of us stay dry, with highs in the mid-80s. There is still some lingering mugginess, but the humidity should ease as the day wears on. Winds are from the northwest at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and it’s a very enjoyable summer night. Lows range through the 60s over the region (warmest downtown and coolest north and west of the Beltway). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): With abundant sunshine, we may make a run at 90, but humidity levels are lower than they’ve been for a while (dew points in the low 60s), so it doesn’t feel too bad. We’ll also have a light cooling breeze from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: It’s very much like Monday but may be a couple of degrees warmer. Under clear skies, lows range from the low to mid-60s in our cooler areas to near 70 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Humidity is held in check one more day (dew points low to mid-60s) on Wednesday, but it’s plenty toasty as sunshine pushes highs into the low 90s. Partly cloudy at night, with lows from 65 to 70 in our cooler spots to around 75 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

The weather goes on autopilot Thursday into the weekend as winds from the south pump in hot and humid air. Highs each day are near 90, but it feels hotter as humidity rises (dew points near 70). Showers and storms are possible each afternoon into the early evening, although it’s possible some drier air tries to move in by Sunday, when rain chances may lessen. We’ll have muggy nights throughout this stretch, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

