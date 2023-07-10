What to know as extreme heat moves across Southwest, Texas and Florida: Live weather updates

In Texas, the heat will overlap with sultry, steamy humidity. While actual air temperatures may not break records, with most of the Lone Star State sitting around 100 degrees, the humid conditions will exacerbate heat risk. Heat indexes of 105 to 110 degrees are expected much of the week in cities like Dallas, San Antonio, Waco, Austin and Houston, while far South Texas could see heat indexes closer to 115 degrees.

For Florida, highs in the 90s and excessive humidity will again spike heat indexes well into the triple digits. Miami has seen a heat index of 104 degrees each of the past seven days, and that streak could continue. The heat index has made it to 100 degrees or higher every day for the past four weeks. There appears to be no end in sight, with hot, dry air from the Sahara yielding clear skies overhead and allowing sunshine to pour down. Moreover, extremely hot water temperatures in the lower to mid-90s off the Southwest Florida coastline are adding copious moisture into the air.