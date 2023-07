What to know as extreme heat moves across Southwest, Texas and Florida: Live weather updates

the hottest temperatures will be found in California, Arizona and New Mexico. California’s Death Valley is forecast to hit 127 degrees on Sunday, coming after a week of highs steadily climbing from the upper 110s through the 120s. It’s possible the furnace-like valley could flirt with 130 degrees. If that happens, it would be among the highest temperatures ever reliably measured on the planet. Phoenix is predicted to hover in the 110s, with overnight lows failing to drop below 90. By late week, the extreme heat will spread into the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert, with highs of 105 to 115 degrees possible. The hot, dry weather is also fueling fires, with 11 large blazes burning in New Mexico and Arizona.