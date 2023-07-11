PM Update: Temperatures try for the mid-90s Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One thing we never seem to fail at these days is midsummer heat. Despite a relatively slow start in piling up 90-degree days, it seems we’re about to add many. Today’s heat was still generally peaceful, given humidity that was on the low side of typical for July. Humidity surges back into the area over coming days, along with even hotter temperatures.

Through Tonight: With humidity still on the low side, it will be relatively pleasant this evening and nice overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be another day filled with sun. Humidity will remain lower than usual for one more day. Temperatures will be up a notch, or mainly in the mid-90s. Keep hydrated and don’t overdo it!

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

90s forever? The city is now up to 11 days at or above 90 degrees, including today. That’s about four below average for the date, but we’ve been crawling closer to average after being well below that mark on this count throughout June and into early July. The National Blend of Models — which, as it sounds, blends a bunch of weather model data — shows 90s as far as the eye can see, as shown below.

Washington’s average high is 90 through the 27th.

