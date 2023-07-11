D.C.-area forecast: Hot weather rebuilds through midweek before storm chances return

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Leans hot, but humidity drops a spot lower. Express forecast Today: Sunny and not too humid. Highs: 88 to 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65 to 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and slightly hotter. Highs: 90 to 95. Forecast in detail Lower humidity is the headline, but hot weather and sunshine are still on the front page, too. Highs today near 90 are right around average for the time of year, but then we edge slightly hotter tomorrow, still with plentiful sunshine. Mugginess manages to mar our Thursday, opening the door for a daily chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms that carries through the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny and seasonably hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity continues to trend gradually lower with dew points in the low 60s. Light winds blow from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear with moderate humidity as lows range from the mid-60s in the outer suburbs to the lower 70s in the city. Light winds from the south and southwest. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Heat and humidity inch higher, still with lots of sunshine. Highs hit the low to mid-90s as dew points lift slightly into the low to mid-60s. Humidity still isn’t as uncomfortable as it could be for mid-July. Light winds come from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and muggier with lows in the lower to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday continues partly cloudy with higher humidity as highs head for the low to mid-90s again. The heat index could reach the mid- to upper 90s. A chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon into evening, could bring cooling downpours to some spots. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Friday and the weekend continue partly sunny to sometimes mostly cloudy, with seasonably hot days and warm, muggy nights. Highs are near 90 to the low 90s, with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s). Each day carries a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows Friday and Saturday night should range through the 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article