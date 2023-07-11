Extreme heat wave reaches Arizona and swelters southern U.S.: Live weather updates

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is warning of “Major to Extreme Heat Risk.” Vulnerable populations will be susceptible to an “increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.”

A large number of locations will be dealing with hot overnight lows. Dallas-Fort Worth will struggle to fall below 80 degrees, possibly for the remainder of the week, each night. Warm overnight lows in particular are linked to excess mortality, or premature deaths, for those without access to cool locations. Public cooling shelters are frequently opened during the daytime, but fewer are available at night. This is of greatest concern for unhoused and/or vulnerable populations, like the elderly.

Both dry heat and humid heat can pose different problems.

During a dry heat, the dry atmosphere immediately saps moisture, i.e. sweat, off the skin. That can dehydrate a person before they even realize they’re dehydrated. That can quickly become deadly, especially for hikers and those participating in outdoor recreation. (Also note that low elevations, like river valleys, are usually the hottest.)