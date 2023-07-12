PM Update: Humidity nudges up for a hot Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some clouds helped keep temperatures from reaching their full potential today. Nonetheless, highs in the low 90s were plenty hot. On the plus side, humidity remained lower than typical for July, but it’ll be back soon enough. In fact, a noticeable climb in moisture levels should be in town by tonight and tomorrow. Add in highs trying for the mid-90s in most spots Thursday, and heat indexes may approach 100.

Through tonight: Another pleasant if toasty evening. It’s a little warmer than it has been overnight, thanks to increasing moisture levels, with lows near 70 to mid-70s. Partly to mostly clear skies are likely throughout.

Tomorrow (Friday): We should still see plenty of sun, but some increase in clouds is likely with time, and late-day storms are possible, especially across the western half of the area. Highs should range from 93 to 97. Heat index is probably around 100 at peak. Winds should be light from the south and southwest.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Weed pollen is low.

Poor air: Code Orange air quality conditions were present for several hours this afternoon in Washington, thanks to elevated ozone levels. Code Orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the very young or old, and those with lung or cardiovascular conditions.

Unlike the wildfire smoke last month, this is largely a localized concern thanks to heat, fossil fuels and other interactions in the summertime environment. We’ll be near there again Thursday as hot weather continues. When combined with bad air days from smoke, this year is piling them up more than usual.

