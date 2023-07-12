D.C.-area forecast: Heating up today and tomorrow, then storm chances return

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality on Wednesday (unhealthy for sensitive groups) due to ozone pollution * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: One of our hotter days this summer, but not terribly humid, as storm chances stay away for another day.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, a bit muggier. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated late-day storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

Today makes three days in a row we don’t have to worry about if and when there might be rain. The main story today is the heat — one of the hotter days of the summer so far — but we’re still not too humid. Tomorrow is similarly hot and somewhat more humid with maybe an isolated late-day storm. Then we’ve got typical July heat and humidity Friday through Sunday with daily storm chances.

Today (Wednesday): We’ll turn the heat up a notch today. Temperatures quickly rise through the 70s into the 80s during the morning hours with mostly sunny skies. Should climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with light winds. Humidity, while perhaps a smidgen higher than yesterday, is still on the low side for July (dew points in the low 60s). So there shouldn’t be much of a heat index to deal with. Confidence: High

Tonight: Continued mostly clear, but becoming a big more muggy thanks to a light wind from the south. Overnight lows fall back to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another mostly sunny and hot one with afternoon highs heading for the low to mid-90s again. Humidity is somewhat higher as well, rising into the moderate range (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). That means the afternoon heat index could reach the mid- to upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: July mugginess should be back in full force, with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

You can’t really get more classic for a mid-July forecast than this: Partly sunny, hot and humid Friday through Sunday, with highs mainly in the low 90s and a daily chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. Too soon to say which days could see more or less storms, or what time of day storms are most likely. Certainly no reason to cancel any plans at this point. Confidence: Low-Medium

