More heavy rain forecast for flood-ravaged Vermont. It could be a problem.

As Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley attempt to dry off and pick up the pieces from the disastrous flood event Sunday and Monday, forecasters are warily watching the potential for more heavy rain between Thursday and the weekend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has placed both hard-hit areas, and much of the Northeast, under a Level 2 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall Thursday. That risk will continue into Friday in Vermont and locations to the east.

“The already saturated soils will not absorb any of this moisture,” wrote the National Weather Service office in Burlington in a discussion. The agency said it would be closely monitoring the potential for more flash flooding Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall chances seem poised to continue at least into weekend, if not a bit longer.

The prospect for more rain comes as waters continue receding across most of Vermont and the Hudson Valley. The Lamoille, Winooski and Mad rivers — previously at major flood to record flood stages between Montpelier and Burlington — had fallen to minor flooding levels at many gauges Wednesday morning.

The disastrous flooding in Vermont — the worst since Irene in 2011 and the great flood of 1927 in some areas — was caused by rainfall of 5 to 7 inches across much of the state, and locally up to 9 inches. Six to 8 inches of rain triggered the severe flooding in the Hudson Valley. While water levels are falling in the hardest hit spots, crests were still occurring downstream, including along the Connecticut River in south-central Massachusetts.

Excessive rainfall risk Thursday and Friday

Wednesday is forecast to be rain-free across northern New England (a few showers and storms could pop up in Southern New England), including Vermont, but any drying out will be short-lived.

On Thursday, the Weather Prediction Center cautions that rainfall rates could reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour and that peak totals could reach 2 to 3 inches or more where storms hit repeatedly.

Although the coverage and duration of rain is expected to be considerably more limited than Sunday and Monday, soils are super saturated in much of the region and only modest amounts of rain could trigger more flooding. As little as half an inch of rain in an hour could cause waterways and poor drainage areas to overflow, according to the Weather Service.

Eastern New York to central New England has seen 3 to 5 times more rain than normal this month, Weather Service data shows.

The front responsible for Thursday’s rain will shift the threat for flooding somewhat eastward Friday, with a focus from Vermont southward to Connecticut, then east to western Maine and eastern Massachusetts. The front could trigger another round of torrential downpours over saturated soils leading to new outbursts of flash flooding while dropping up to 3 inches or more rain in some locations.

The forecast for the weekend and beyond

By Saturday morning, most of the region from central New York to central Maine is forecast to see one to two inches of rain, with some locations topping 2 or 3 inches. Locally higher totals are possible.

Another ribbon of unusually high moisture content may point itself at the region Saturday night and Sunday night.

Through the weekend, including Thursday and Friday, the Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain in parts of New York and New England.

Additional rounds of rain may persist through at least Monday in western New England and Tuesday to the east. Thereafter, the pattern appears somewhat less favorable for daily downpours, but forecast confidence is low that far into the future.

Why does rain keep coming?

The weather pattern that fostered the extreme rainfall Sunday and Monday largely remains in place. Essentially, weather systems are stuck: High pressure is entrenched near Greenland and low pressure near the Hudson Bay. The flow from the south between these pressure zones is transporting tremendous amounts of moisture northward.

A slow-moving front, which will become draped over the Northeast, is also caught between these two pressure zones and is serving as a focus for the moisture surging northward, priming the atmosphere for additional rounds of pounding rainfall.

