PM Update: Hit-or-miss storms into Friday as heat relaxes slightly

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Until recently it had been a pretty tame summer. But July never seems to fail at delivering the goods. Today was one of the hottest days of the year thus far, with highs mainly in the mid-90s across the area. Given the added humidity compared with the past couple of afternoons, heat index values tickled 100 at times today. A weak front dipping through the area should slightly cool us off on Friday.

Through Tonight: It should be warm with an isolated storm possible this evening. We may see some additional showers or storms move this way after dark, but they should mainly fall apart on approach. The best odds of something from this are west. Lows will be in the muggy low and mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): As a weak front sinks south, the highest chances of showers and storms will head with it. But southern parts of the area could get in on some of the more consistent rains. Highs are forecast to be near 90. Humidity will likely stay elevated with dew points near 70, adding a few degrees to the heat index.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

