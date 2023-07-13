D.C.-area forecast: Toasty through the weekend with late day storm chances

* Code orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups *
Today (Thursday): Sunny skies prevail until later in the afternoon when clouds should pop up and a few localized showers-storms are possible. It’s humid (with dew points climbing to near 70), but steady breezes from the south at least take the edge off highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Showers-storms are possible at any time but. for now, it looks like the most activity moves through after midnight. Don’t be shocked if some thunder and heavy downpours awaken you. Light south winds persist. Lows only fall to the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and storms could linger into the early morning hours but should taper off until daytime heating fuels more later in the afternoon. South winds are light and humidity creeps higher with dew points in the lower 70s. Clouds should be dominant enough to hold highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Storms are likely to linger into the evening but gradually taper off to isolated showers overnight. Light winds from the south remain present as does the moderately high humidity. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Saturday and Sunday are very warm and humid but it’s much less clear how numersou showers and storms might be and they’re exact timing. Clouds are plentiful throughout the weekend but some breaks could still allow a glimpse of Mars and Venus in the western evening sky or the crescent moon predawn near the east horizon. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows dip to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium
Skies are a little more open Monday and showers chances are more limited. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s. Confidence: Medium