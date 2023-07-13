D.C.-area forecast: Toasty through the weekend with late day storm chances

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Sun is fun but hot is not. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated storm. Highs: 92-96

Tonight: Showers-storms, most numerous late night. Lows: 71-75

Tomorrow: Showers/storms taper off early, rebuild late. Highs: 87-91 Forecast in detail As we approach the peak of summer, the heat and humidity do not disappoint. Through the weekend, highs will be near or above 90 and it will feel even hotter. The mugginess will fuel some needed rain with daily chances for showers and storms, but nailing the timing will be a challenge.

Today (Thursday): Sunny skies prevail until later in the afternoon when clouds should pop up and a few localized showers-storms are possible. It’s humid (with dew points climbing to near 70), but steady breezes from the south at least take the edge off highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Showers-storms are possible at any time but. for now, it looks like the most activity moves through after midnight. Don’t be shocked if some thunder and heavy downpours awaken you. Light south winds persist. Lows only fall to the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and storms could linger into the early morning hours but should taper off until daytime heating fuels more later in the afternoon. South winds are light and humidity creeps higher with dew points in the lower 70s. Clouds should be dominant enough to hold highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Storms are likely to linger into the evening but gradually taper off to isolated showers overnight. Light winds from the south remain present as does the moderately high humidity. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday are very warm and humid but it’s much less clear how numersou showers and storms might be and they’re exact timing. Clouds are plentiful throughout the weekend but some breaks could still allow a glimpse of Mars and Venus in the western evening sky or the crescent moon predawn near the east horizon. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows dip to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are a little more open Monday and showers chances are more limited. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s. Confidence: Medium

