Smoke to pour into Midwest as Canadian fires rage, lowering air quality

After a short reprieve from wildfire smoke in much of the Lower 48 states, the next outburst from Canada is set to pour into the Upper Midwest into the weekend, compromising air quality.
All of Minnesota and Wisconsin are under air quality alerts Friday and into the weekend. Although no alerts are in effect over the Dakotas and Montana, the air quality has begun to deteriorate there as well.
Cities at risk of smoke pollution through Saturday include Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Fargo, N.D., and perhaps Chicago.
The source of the smoke is major blazes that are scorching British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, amid Canada’s worst wildfire season on record.
A trailing cold front from a storm system moving through central Canada is the primary mechanism dragging smoke southward into the United States. Weather patterns signal the likelihood of more smoke spilling into the Lower 48 through the weekend and probably beyond.
Smoke is arriving in the Lower 48 states
On Friday morning, heavy plumes of smoke were drifting into the northern tier of the United States. Code Red to Code Purple air quality levels, signaling unhealthy amounts of smoke pollution, had arrived in North Dakota and parts of Montana. The bad air is progressing southeastward with time, toward the Midwest and Great Lakes.
North of the border, some of the worst air quality could be found in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as areas east of James Bay in Quebec. Calgary and Edmonton were both reporting Code Red or worse quality and restricted visibility.
The main pollutant in wildfire smoke that travels far from the source is fine particulate matter, often called PM2.5. Prolonged exposure to low-level smoke can cause various health ailments, especially among sensitive groups.
What’s ahead?
Code Orange air quality, signifying unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups, is already predicted on Saturday for Minnesota, Wisconsin, much of Iowa and into parts of Illinois and Michigan. This area may expand, and some areas could see Code Red or worse pollution levels.
Wind flow remains quite favorable to deliver additional smoke south and east into the Lower 48 through the weekend. As it rounds the base of a low pressure area between the Great Lakes and Hudson Bay, smoke may eventually get pushed eastward into the Northeast.
So far this year, smoke originating in Canada’s west has mainly remained at high altitudes as it nears the East Coast, where it has little effect on air quality. The episodes of more noxious smoke near the ground in the eastern U.S. have mostly originated in eastern Canada. But the plumes now entering the Upper Midwest are particularly thick, so some low-level smoke may become an issue in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast early next week.
Weather patterns this summer have conspired to unleash multiple outbursts of smoke and that will probably be the case in the weeks ahead. Zones of low pressure north of the Great Lakes, trapped in atmospheric jams over Canada, have flung fronts southeastard, producing round after round of smoke since May.
Meanwhile, persistent zones of high pressure in the western and northwest Canada, mirrored in the east and northeast at times, have produced abnormally hot and dry weather conducive to fires. That is forecast to continue to be the case next week and perhaps beyond.
The fire situation
The current fire season is Canada is worst on record by far, closing in on 9.5 million hectares burned. At least 560 thousand hectares were scorched over the past week alone.
A firefighter was killed Thursday, after being injured while responding to a blaze in southern British Columbia, according to a statement by the BC General Employees’ Union.
This is the first known death of a firefighter battling wildland infernos in Canada this year. Thousands are now battling blazes from coast-to-coast, as officials in British Columbia request 1,000 more, and new teams arrive from as far away as Australia.
British Columbia continues to impress. Numerous fires are still burning in the province as fire weather persists into summer. #wildfire #canada #Vancouver— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 13, 2023
Another MASSIVE resource order to Canada is being fulfilled by U.S. resources and some have already mobilized.
More than 350 significant fires are ongoing in British Columbia. With about 1.2 million hectares burned as of Thursday, 2023 is on the cusp of being the worst fire season on record in the province.
While fire conditions have temporarily improved somewhat in parts of the east, some of the biggest and most out of control fires are still chewing through forests and spewing out smoke around Hudson Bay’s southern wing known as James Bay. Quebec has now seen 4 million hectares burned, more than doubling the previous record of 1.9 million hectares in 2013.
Fire season in Canada is typically hitting its stride around now, with the peak months still ahead, lasting into early fall.
