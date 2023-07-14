D.C.-area forecast: Hot and humid, with occasional storms to dodge

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 5/10: About average for mid-July. Warm and humid with multiple rain chances today — even a strong storm chance in the afternoon. Humidity keeps it feeling like mid-90s. Express forecast Today: Showers and strong storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Tonight: Shower or storm possible early. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A storm may pop. Highs: 89-93.

Sunday: Shower, storm, downpour chances. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail Hot and sweaty conditions persist. We’ve got more storm chances, too, with today’s perhaps turning strong to severe in a couple spots, especially south and east. Tomorrow may be a slightly calmer day with lower rain odds, between the elevated downpour and storm chances today and Sunday. Somewhat less-humid heat may arrive with the workweek, along with reduced rain chances.

Today (Friday): There could be some rain today. Be sure to watch the radar with us. Early morning could bring a downpour that includes a rumble. Maybe a midday storm here or there. The midafternoon to early evening time frame may hold the highest chance of storms, potentially with damaging winds, some hail and/or flooding. When combining our continued, steamy humidity — dew points in the low 70s — with high temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90, it still feels quite hot, with the heat index in the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any remnant showers and storms may take until mid-evening to die down. Raindrops remain possible into the early morning hours. Muggy low temperatures dip into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some morning clouds may linger, perhaps helping reduce instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon. This translates into lower rain chances and fewer storms erupting. The highest chance for a shower or storm would be mid- to late afternoon. It’s still plenty warm and humid. High temperatures aim for 88 to 93, but with sultry dew points nearing the mid-70s, it may feel near 100 degrees in some spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms are expected to continue overnight. So far it looks like short-lived showers and storms, but you may see more than one overnight as muggy low temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: More numerous showers and storms with downpour chances may return. Clouds are fairly dominant. Dry moments may be short-lived but appear more likely during the late day. It’s still pretty humid, but temperatures may be held back in the upper 80s to around 90 with more clouds and rain around. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: An early evening shower or storm is possible. Skies end up partly cloudy, with still-balmy low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Less-muggy air tries to move in for Monday and Tuesday. Only slight rain chances — mainly focused on Monday night and Tuesday, but stay tuned as we get closer. Rain chances, amounts and timing could fluctuate. High temperatures range from near 90 to the mid-90s. Luckily, dew points should dip into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

