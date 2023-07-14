PM Update: Scattered showers and storms into the evening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was a touch cooler than Thursday, but you might have had trouble noticing. High humidity helped heat indexes rise into the upper 90s, with actual temperatures reaching the low 90s most spots. All the bubbling low-level moisture has turned into scattered showers and storms that could roll through much of the area into evening. More heat and humidity are ahead through the weekend.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storm will cross the area this evening. A couple of damaging wind gusts are possible, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms should tend to end within an hour or two of sunset — earlier to the west. After that, we’ll have mixed stars and clouds, as lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions will continue. Patchy fog could form late at night.

Tomorrow (Saturday): If you liked today, you’ll enjoy Saturday. Skies will be sunniest early, and turning cloudier with time as showers and storms pop up. They’ll be isolated and focused late in the day. Highs should mainly reach the low 90s. With dew points near and above 70, it’ll feel like upper 90s or so in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to clouds and a shower or storm chance by early afternoon. A fairly widespread batch of rain may pass for much of the late day, but probably exit before dark. Temperatures likely will rise to around 90 for afternoon highs. It will be humid again, but maybe falling off a bit late as a cold front moves through the area.

