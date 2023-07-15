D.C.-area forecast: Hot and humid today ahead of a Sunday cool front

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Hot and humid. Standard July, but a weekend day is always worth +1 to me. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. Afternoon storm? Highs: Lows 90s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms, then clearing. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90. Forecast in detail Don’t let the idea of a cool front — I couldn’t call it cold — fool you, we’re still mostly stuck in this midsummer pattern we’ve been dealing with. Given that it’s July, it probably makes some sense. Nonetheless, any days with highs below 90 continue to be few in the time ahead. A lower chance of thunderstorms today rises again tonight into Sunday. Temperatures probably rise a bit heading into the workweek.

Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like yesterday. Hot and humid conditions are well entrenched, and we’ll watch some clouds bubble up in the midday sun. A couple storms are possible in the afternoon, but they should be fewer than yesterday. With highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s, heat index values may approach 100 during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Showers or storms could try to increase during the evening and into the night as activity works this way from the west. It should also be weakening upon approach, so we might not see much. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Dew points may even rise a bit compared to the day, which helps keep lows from getting below the mid- or upper 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Scattered to numerous showers could be around in the morning. Timing has seemingly moved a bit earlier in closing, so we might end up clearing out for the afternoon. Highs reach for the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Somewhat lower humidity works in on a northwest wind behind the front. Skies trend partly to mainly clear, with lows ranging from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Looking like another surge of higher heat to start the workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday could see highs in the low and mid-90s. Monday’s probably dry, but more showers and storms may appear by Tuesday afternoon. Humidity is lower, with dew points perhaps in the mid-60s, which isn’t too bad for July around here. Confidence: Medium-High

