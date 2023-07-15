Severe and prolonged heat wave nears peak: live weather updates

Dozens of weather stations across the Southwestern U.S. are expected to tie or break records on Saturday and Sunday. Some of the most extreme heat will be felt just inland from the Southern and Central California coastline, away from the cooler waters offshore of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Palmdale, an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, is slated to hit 112 on Sunday, beating the record of 111 set in 1931, and nearby Lancaster should make it to 111, skipping past the record of 109.

In California’s Central Valley, Sunday looks to be the hottest day. Bakersfield has an 81 percent chance of reaching 109 degrees or higher according to the National Weather Service; Fresno has a 76 percent chance, and Madera has a 61 percent shot. Fresno and Hanford are projected to see record heat on Sunday, with highs of 112 degrees.

Redding, in the northern San Joaquin Valley, is projected to hit 111 both Saturday and Sunday. The city’s average mid to late July high is 100 degrees.

Some records could even fall Sunday in parts of the Northwestern U.S. and the Columbia River Basin. Pocatello, Idaho could hit 100 degrees, just 1 degree shy of a record, while Burns Municipal Airport in eastern Oregon jumps a degree above their record of 98.

Across the southern Plains, temperatures will steadily simmer downward by a few degrees each day, but in Texas, that’s doing nothing to curb the humidity. Heat index values of 103 to 108 degrees will be common Saturday everywhere except the Panhandle, except for within a county or two of the coastline in South Texas. Down there, heat indexes of 110 to 115 or greater are possible.

A few records could even be tied in South Texas, including in Austin and San Antonio, where Sunday’s highs of 105 and 103 degrees respectively will match past records.

In South Florida, excessive heat continues — not because of record temperatures, but due to the effect of extreme humidity. A marine heat wave off the southwest Florida coastline is pushing water temperatures into the 95 to 98 degree range, which contributes to excessive moisture to the air. Miami has already seen 34 days in a row with heat indexes over 100, and logged a heat index of 110 earlier this week.