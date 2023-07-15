Severe and prolonged heat wave nears peak: live weather updates

“Dangerous heat will result in a major to extreme risk for heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” warned the National Weather Service.
The brutal heat wave, which is fueling fires in Southern California, comes just days after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed June 2023 was the hottest on record globally, and recent days have been Earth’s warmest in observed history.
Key developments
- Over 110 million people — or about a third of the population — are under heat alerts. More than 63 million Americans are expected to see triple-digit temperatures in the coming week. Heat advisories and excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect in 16 states.
- Phoenix is expected to tie or break records each of the next 5 days, with highs in the 115 to 118 degree range. The city already tied records Thursday and Friday at 114 and 116 degrees respectively. It has seen highs hit at least 110 on 15 straight days and is closing in on the record-long streak from 1974 of 18 days. Four time in the past week, Phoenix has also snagged record warm overnight low temperatures, including Wednesday night, when readings didn’t dip below 95 degrees.
- The hot temperatures are catalyzing the production of ground-level ozone in central Arizona, which the Weather Service warns can cause “breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as thethe with respiratory problems.” Officials were urging residents to carpool in an effort to curb emissions, and wait for the sun to begin setting in the late afternoon before using gas-powered equipment.
- Las Vegas is forecast to spike to 117 degrees Sunday, matching its highest temperature for any date on record.
- Relentless extreme heat continues in Texas, including in El Paso, which will see a record 30th day in a row at or above 100 degrees on Saturday.
- Amid the heat in Southern California, several wildfires erupted Friday including the 4,414-acre Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, which was only 5 percent contained. In Arizona, thirteen wildfires were burning.
- Historically hot weather is also occurring in southern and central Europe. It’s so hot in Greece that the historic Acropolis is closed.
Current heat forecast
- Dozens of weather stations across the Southwestern U.S. are expected to tie or break records on Saturday and Sunday. Some of the most extreme heat will be felt just inland from the Southern and Central California coastline, away from the cooler waters offshore of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Palmdale, an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, is slated to hit 112 on Sunday, beating the record of 111 set in 1931, and nearby Lancaster should make it to 111, skipping past the record of 109.
- In California’s Central Valley, Sunday looks to be the hottest day. Bakersfield has an 81 percent chance of reaching 109 degrees or higher according to the National Weather Service; Fresno has a 76 percent chance, and Madera has a 61 percent shot. Fresno and Hanford are projected to see record heat on Sunday, with highs of 112 degrees.
- Redding, in the northern San Joaquin Valley, is projected to hit 111 both Saturday and Sunday. The city’s average mid to late July high is 100 degrees.
- Some records could even fall Sunday in parts of the Northwestern U.S. and the Columbia River Basin. Pocatello, Idaho could hit 100 degrees, just 1 degree shy of a record, while Burns Municipal Airport in eastern Oregon jumps a degree above their record of 98.
- Across the southern Plains, temperatures will steadily simmer downward by a few degrees each day, but in Texas, that’s doing nothing to curb the humidity. Heat index values of 103 to 108 degrees will be common Saturday everywhere except the Panhandle, except for within a county or two of the coastline in South Texas. Down there, heat indexes of 110 to 115 or greater are possible.
- A few records could even be tied in South Texas, including in Austin and San Antonio, where Sunday’s highs of 105 and 103 degrees respectively will match past records.
- In South Florida, excessive heat continues — not because of record temperatures, but due to the effect of extreme humidity. A marine heat wave off the southwest Florida coastline is pushing water temperatures into the 95 to 98 degree range, which contributes to excessive moisture to the air. Miami has already seen 34 days in a row with heat indexes over 100, and logged a heat index of 110 earlier this week.
- The extreme heat in Texas in the southern Plains will be squashed closer toward the Gulf Coast in the next several days before expanding back northward once again Tuesday onward.
The dangers this heat wave poses
- When it’s as hot as it in Phoenix, “even tiny mistakes can have grave consequences,” writes The Washington Post’s Josh Partlow.
- Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, surpassing fatalities from flooding, drought, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes.
- Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are reminding residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”
- They further emphasize that “young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.” There have already been 12 hot car deaths in the U.S. this year. Last year, 33 children died.
- Humidity can play a role too. In a dry heat, sweat evaporates from the skin before someone notices they’re dehydrated, which can quickly become a grave health danger. Conversely, a steamy, soupy air mass means sweat doesn’t evaporate, therefore reducing the body’s ability to cool itself, increasing the risk of heat ailments.
What to know about heat waves
- If you’re trying to beat the heat, it’s a good idea to reconsider what you’re eating and drinking. Here’s what you should eat and avoid in high temperatures.
- The Post is tracking dangerous heat waves across the United States. Look up your city to see extreme heat risks near you.
- What is a heat dome? Understand the science and how drought and climate change make them worse.
- Cooling centers can be an effective intervention in heat waves — but only if they’re accessible to vulnerable groups.
