Delightful double rainbows graced D.C. area after hefty storms

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a summer in which storms have often eluded the D.C. region, thunderstorms focused their fury on the local area late Friday. When the fury was over, gorgeous rainbow-filled skies were widely observed in their wake. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The storms officially unleashed 1.33 inches in Washington — 1.25 falling in a little more than half an hour, marking the second biggest daily rainfall of 2023.

Along with heavy rain, and in some cases flash flooding, sporadic damaging wind gusts traced the Potomac River corridor through early evening. Both Dulles and Reagan National airports clocked wind gusts to around 60 mph.

The timing of the storms, a few hours before sunset, was ideal for rainbows. While rainbows aren’t rare, Friday’s were exceptionally vibrant.

Moreover, double rainbows are not the norm. They are caused by light reflecting twice off the same raindrops. Amid double rainbows, the lower is considered primary and the one on top is mirrored, displaying a reverse color order.

Advertisement

The timing of the rainbows was spot on. They formed at an ideal moment for the sun’s late-day angle to illuminate their sweeping arches. In summer, early morning and late day are the best times to see rainbows.

Friday evening’s rainbow outbreak in the region began in Cumberland, Md. The photograph shown below was the first we received before an onslaught of submissions from readers on social media and via email.

Then the rainbow show progressed east, presenting beautiful scenes to end the workweek.

In creating this recap, the big difficulty was narrowing down what to feature. We received more than 300 rainbow photo submissions on Facebook and probably around that many on Twitter. As always, thank you for sharing!

Gift this article Gift Article