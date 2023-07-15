Delightful double rainbows graced D.C. area after hefty storms

In a summer in which storms have often eluded the D.C. region, thunderstorms focused their fury on the local area late Friday. When the fury was over, gorgeous rainbow-filled skies were widely observed in their wake.
Along with heavy rain, and in some cases flash flooding, sporadic damaging wind gusts traced the Potomac River corridor through early evening. Both Dulles and Reagan National airports clocked wind gusts to around 60 mph.
The timing of the storms, a few hours before sunset, was ideal for rainbows. While rainbows aren’t rare, Friday’s were exceptionally vibrant.
Moreover, double rainbows are not the norm. They are caused by light reflecting twice off the same raindrops. Amid double rainbows, the lower is considered primary and the one on top is mirrored, displaying a reverse color order.
The timing of the rainbows was spot on. They formed at an ideal moment for the sun’s late-day angle to illuminate their sweeping arches. In summer, early morning and late day are the best times to see rainbows.
Friday evening’s rainbow outbreak in the region began in Cumberland, Md. The photograph shown below was the first we received before an onslaught of submissions from readers on social media and via email.
Then the rainbow show progressed east, presenting beautiful scenes to end the workweek.
In creating this recap, the big difficulty was narrowing down what to feature. We received more than 300 rainbow photo submissions on Facebook and probably around that many on Twitter. As always, thank you for sharing!
This was one stunning double rainbow 🌈 over Washington DC this evening. #rainbow #storms @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/fzZSbp3WZZ— Kavell Joseph (She/Her), Esq. (@kavelljoseph) July 14, 2023
Incredible double rainbow in DC this evening. @capitalweather @wusa9 @nbcwashington @ABC pic.twitter.com/R33QA9p4sR— Caroline Morris (@carolinemwyo) July 15, 2023
