D.C.-area forecast: Showers and storms still a threat today, less so tomorrow

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Early showers give way to brighter skies, though pesky chances of a few storms could linger through the afternoon. Express forecast Today: A few showers and storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as humid. Highs: Low 90s. Forecast in detail Showers and storms threaten at times today as the humidity remains high. We’ll dry out this evening and overnight with calmer and not-quite-as-humid conditions expected tomorrow into midweek. That doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t rain at all, but most days should only see the chance of a pop-up shower. Still plenty warm through the forecast period with highs near or past 90.

Today (Sunday): Early-morning showers and storms should die down for much of the area after 8 a.m. or so. But isolated to scattered showers or storms remain possible through afternoon. And areas south of the Beltway, especially toward Fredericksburg and Southern Maryland, could see a cluster of storms late morning into early afternoon. Mostly cloudy morning skies should brighten to partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and high humidity. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any chance of an isolated storm should be done after 7 p.m. We’ll turn slightly less humid overnight with light winds from the northwest and lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a good day to lay poolside, unless you’ve got that work thing. If you do spend any significant time outside, stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen! We’ve got plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. Humidity is moderate for mid-July, which should only add a degree or two to the heat index. Only a slight chance of a late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Only a slight chance of a late-evening shower or storm. Otherwise partly to mostly clear skies with lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Much the same on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and moderate humidity. Can’t rule out an afternoon or evening pop-up shower or storm either day. Confidence: Medium

As of now a similar pattern looks to continue through the end of the workweek, perhaps with rising humidity.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

