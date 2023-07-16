Relentless heat wave reaching maximum strength: Live weather updates

In Arizona, Phoenix tied or broke a calendar-day record for the fourth straight day, climbing to 118 degrees. It has reached at least 110 degrees on 16 straight days, closing in on the record streak of 18 days from 1974. The city has also strung together a record four consecutive nights that haven’t dipped below 92 degrees. Other records were posted in Kingman, which hit an all-time high of 114, Flagstaff (95), Prescott (103), South Rim of the Grand Canyon (90) and Grand Canyon Airport (98).