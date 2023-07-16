Relentless heat wave reaching maximum strength: Live weather updates

Even as the heat is forecast to very slowly ease in the West during the workweek, it is expected to become more entrenched and expand over the south-central and southeastern U.S., where tropical-like humidity is already producing dangerously high heat indexes.
Key developments
- Heat advisories and excessive heat watches and warnings have been hoisted in 14 states. They stretch continuously from the Canadian border in Washington state to the Mexican border in the southwestern U.S. and then cover parts of the Gulf Coast region from Texas to South Florida. Nearly 100 million Americans are under alerts.
- Saturday marked another day of smashing records far and wide across the Lower 48:
- In Arizona, Phoenix tied or broke a calendar-day record for the fourth straight day, climbing to 118 degrees. It has reached at least 110 degrees on 16 straight days, closing in on the record streak of 18 days from 1974. The city has also strung together a record four consecutive nights that haven’t dipped below 92 degrees. Other records were posted in Kingman, which hit an all-time high of 114, Flagstaff (95), Prescott (103), South Rim of the Grand Canyon (90) and Grand Canyon Airport (98).
- In California, records were tied or broken at Paso Robles Airport (112), Montague (107), Mount Shasta (100), Barstow-Daggett Airport (116), Needles (109) and Bishop (109). Death Valley made it to 126 degrees Saturday, but fell short of the record.
- In the south-central and southeastern United States, not many locations set record daytime highs, but — because of exceptionally high humidity — numerous record warm lows were tied or set. In Florida, they included Orlando (77), Sarasota (80) and Key West (86). In Texas, they included Del Rio (81), Austin (79), Dallas (83) and Laredo (81)
- For the first time on record, the city of Miami has been placed in an excessive heat warning for Sunday. “Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 [are] expected,” according to the National Weather Service.
- Fueled by the heat, the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County, Calif., has grown to 7,600 acres and is only 5 percent contained. Road closures remain in place and several dozen residents have been evacuated. It’s one of a number of blazes being fueled by hot, dry conditions. In Arizona, 13 fires are burning at present.
- Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires had reached Chicago and the Corn Belt on Sunday morning, and blanketed most of the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes. Ten states were partially or completely plastered in air quality alerts. The smoke was particularly dense in South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
- Europe is also facing a brutal heat wave. The Italian island of Sardinia could hit 117 degrees on Tuesday, approaching Europe’s all-time record. Rome may shoot past its all-time record of 105 and make it to 108. The heat may relent late this week, but return early next week.
- China recorded its highest temperature on record Sunday as Sanbao climbed to 126 degrees (52.2 Celsius). It marked the highest temperature recorded north of 40 degrees latitude globally, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.
Current heat forecast
- In California, Arizona and Nevada, many locations in the triple digits will flirt with or break records. While coastal locations such as San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco should escape the heat, areas just inland away from the cooler marine influence will roast.
- California’s Central Valley is expecting widespread highs of 110 to 115 degrees. Records could be broken or tied in Fresno (forecast high 113), Merced (111), Redding (111) and Hanford (113).
- Death Valley is predicted to hit 128 degrees, but there’s an outside chance it makes it to 129 or nicks 130. Overnight lows probably won’t drop below 100.
- Las Vegas is forecast to hit 117, which would tie the all-time record for the city.
- The high temperature in Phoenix is forecast to be near records for the next five days, between 113 and 117 degrees.
- In Texas, records are also probable in the days ahead.
- Austin could hit 106 on Monday and Tuesday. That would break a record both days.
- Dallas-Fort Worth probably won’t set daily high temperature records, but will be in the range of 102 to 105 most of the week.
- San Antonio will see highs hover around 104 degrees, which could tie a record Tuesday.
- In Florida, temperature records aren’t likely to be set, but extreme humidity, stemming from record-warm water temperatures in the 90s off the Southwest Florida peninsula, are leading to exceptional heat indexes.
- Miami has seen a record 36 days in a row with heat index values above 100 degrees.
Is there any end in sight?
- The heat dome is centered over California on Sunday, but will shift east and intensify in the days ahead.
- By Thursday, it will have flattened but strengthened some, and should park over Texas and northern Mexico. That will provide some relief to California, but could bring a resurgence of the worst heat for the south-central and southeastern United States.
What to know about heat waves and how to stay safe
- In the Southwest, the “heat will result in a major to extreme risk for heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” the National Weather Service warned.
- When it is as hot as it in Phoenix, “even tiny mistakes can have grave consequences,” The Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow writes.
- Meteorologists at the Weather Service are reminding us to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.” During episodes of dry heat, sweat evaporates before it can collect on the skin. That means many people won’t know they are dehydrated until it becomes a serious health concern. Dry air desiccates everything within it.
- They further emphasize that “young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.” Twelve hot-car deaths have been recorded in the country this year, according to noheatstroke.org. Last year, 33 children died in hot vehicles.
- If you’re trying to beat the heat, it’s a good idea to reconsider what you’re eating and drinking. Here’s what you should eat and avoid in high temperatures.
- Cooling centers can be vital refuges in heat waves — but only if they are accessible to those who need them.
- The Post is tracking dangerous heat waves across the United States. Look up your city to see extreme heat risks near you.
- What is a heat dome? Understand the science and how drought and climate change make them worse.
