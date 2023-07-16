PM Update: Flood watch expiring by 8 p.m. as heavy rain threat slowly wanes

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch for most of the D.C. region until 8 p.m. * As a cold front approaches this evening from the west, there’s a low probability of rain, but if storms do develop, up to 1.5 inches of rain could fall in a short time. Urban areas would briefly flood under such downpours. While a few showers may persist past the 8 p.m. expiration of the flood watch, the highest threat for flooding downpours will be gone. Monday may prove the driest, sunniest and most comfortable day of the workweek.

Through tonight: A couple of showers or storms could roam the region until about midnight. Until 8 p.m., we’ll monitor urban areas in particular, since they’ll be especially vulnerable to flooding created by downpours. We’ll also have an outside chance of seeing a couple of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. The heavy rain and severe storm threat should end at 8 p.m.

We’ll then get a chance to clear, dry out and feel lower humidity by dawn. Light northwest winds help bring slightly cooler, drier 60s for low temperatures — though a few spots near large bodies of water and urban areas could hover around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow (Monday): Not quite as humid, easing down toward a comfortable 60-degree dew-point level. High temperatures get a boost from all the sunshine, topping out in the low to mid-90s. Do mindfully hydrate and use sunscreen. We have only the slightest chance of a late-afternoon shower or storm. Looking back at week’s end, we’ll probably see this hot day as tolerable thanks to its relatively dry air and tranquil conditions.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, showers or a thunderstorm are possible as another piece of atmospheric energy moves through. Mugginess moves back in with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

What set the stage for the flood watch until 8 p.m.

Luckily the portion of our area under a flood watch until 8 p.m. (in the dark green shading on the map below) is slowly shrinking as the heaviest rain threat moves east of the Chesapeake Bay. Still, we need to be a bit on guard until the cold front passes this evening — particularly in areas of poorer drainage such as urban environments, where quick downpours could still lead to problems.

The reason we’re so susceptible to pockets of flooding is that much of our region has had enough rain recently to produce saturated soil, which quickly turns a downpour into runoff instead of absorbing some or all of the rainfall. A few patches received 2 to 3 inches in the past 24 hours. Remember: Turn around — don’t drown! Never approach or try to travel through a flooded area.

More good news is that not too much more rain is expected this evening, but again we’ll still need to watch for pockets of downpours that may develop. We need the cold front approaching from the west to fully get through the region. Rain chances should completely die out in the early-morning hours as drier, more stable air moves in behind the cold front.

