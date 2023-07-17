D.C.-area forecast: Typically hot with storm chances peaking midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: It’s warm, without the storms. But we may see more smoke, no joke. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, maybe some haze. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm possible. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, hazy. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail It seems like storms have been in the forecast daily of late, but we should catch a break today. Unfortunately, some Canadian wildfire smoke oozes into the region, especially this afternoon and evening, but it shouldn’t be terribly thick. The smoke thins on Tuesday, but chances for showers and storms return and stay in the forecast through at least Thursday. We may catch a break from storms again, at least briefly, over the weekend. High temperatures are pretty uniform all week along, within a few degrees of 90.

Today (Monday): We should awaken to at least partial sunshine, but some wildfire smoke could return during the day. It’s probably mostly suspended aloft, but some near the ground could lower air quality into the Code Yellow (moderate) or Code Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) categories. Humidity is lower compared with the weekend (dew points in the 60s), with highs near 90. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The smoky haze may intensify the sunset with partly cloudy skies for the most part overnight. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, mainly in our western areas. Lows range from the low to mid-70s downtown to the upper 60s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are partly sunny, and a little smoke may linger but probably won’t be too noticeable. Highs are back to near 90 as humidity increases some (dew points near 70) and we introduce a slight chance of afternoon-evening showers and storms. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms are possible in the evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows are again pretty close to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are typical D.C. summer days — like many we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks. It’s partly sunny, hot and humid (dew points near 70) with scattered late-day storms. Some of them could be strong. Highs each day are close to 90, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

We may enjoy a stretch with pretty low storm chances between Friday and Sunday. Computer models, at least right now, suggest minimal coverage. But, because it’s midsummer, we can’t entirely rule out a pop-up downpour or two. Highs during this stretch should be in the upper 80s to near 90, with lows close to 70. Humidity levels should drop a little from Wednesday and Thursday. Confidence: Medium

