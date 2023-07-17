PM Update: Smoke bringing some of world’s worst air quality to D.C. area

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality alert through Tuesday, unhealthy for sensitive groups * We knew the smoke would be back at some point, but it’s still disappointing to see nonetheless. An orange haze hovered over the area yet again today as raging wildfires in Canada sent us another present — this time from the west of the country. It’ll stick with us tonight and into tomorrow, hopefully in a dissipating fashion during the day.

Through Tonight: There could be an errant storm, especially west of Interstate 95. Most spots see nothing. Partly cloudy conditions prevail, with smoke still in our skies. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today. Partly to mostly sunny skies should rule, with haze from Canada wildfire smoke still hanging out. It should dissipate with time. Otherwise, typical July with temperatures approaching 90 in most spots. Winds from the northwest blow around 10 mph.

Return of the smoke: Bad air via wildfire smoke from Canada readily spilled over the Appalachians today and infiltrated much of the northeast. Unlike major bouts in June which originated in Quebec and Ontario, this smoke made the long trek from out west — mainly the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

With late-afternoon air quality rankings deep into the Code Orange range and kissing Code Red in spots, Washington has entered the list of worst air quality for major cities on earth. Again.

