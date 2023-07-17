Severe heat wave in southern U.S. remains entrenched as records mount

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The southern United States is in its third week of an extreme and stubborn heat wave that refuses to budge. It continues to set records as nearly 100 million Americans remain under heat alerts from South Florida to northern Nevada. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The intensity of the heat wave probably peaked on Sunday in California’s Central Valley and the Desert Southwest. Temperatures climbed as high as 128 degrees in Death Valley and approached all-time records in Reno, Las Vegas, Flagstaff and Salt Lake City. Although temperatures won’t be quite as high in the Southwest in the coming days, it will still be dangerously hot, and more records could be set.

Meanwhile, in parts of the South and Southeast, above-normal temperatures and sauna-like humidity will make it feel intolerably hot, with triple-digit heat indexes continuing for days.

The “heat dome” over the Southern United States is one of several across the Northern Hemisphere that are bringing high-impact heat to Europe and Asia as well. Sunday featured a high temperature of 122 degrees in Sinboa, China, the country’s highest temperature ever observed and the highest recorded north of 40 degrees latitude globally.

Advertisement

In Europe, the Italian island of Sardinia could approach 117 degrees on Tuesday, while Rome nears 108 degrees — which would eclipse Rome’s all-the record by 3 degrees. In the Middle East, Persian Gulf International Airport in Iran posted a suffocating heat index of 152 degrees Sunday.

It’s well established that the frequency, intensity, size and duration of high-end heat events is increasing because of human-caused climate change. The southern U.S. heat wave has occurred amid the hottest days on record for the planet; every day since July 3, the Earth’s average temperature has surpassed the temperature that held the previous record.

The forecast

The heat dome — a persistent lobe of hot, sinking air that is responsible for the excessive temperatures — isn’t going anywhere any time soon. In fact, it’s expected to consolidate and intensify some again while shifting east.

Advertisement

That will allow temperatures to decline slightly for a few days in California, but readings are spiking once again in Texas and across the south central United States. As the heat slowly progresses east and builds, more records are in jeopardy. Here’s where records will be challenged:

Monday

Albuquerque is set to tie a record of 104, set in 1980.

Tucson may fall just a degree shy of its 111-degree record set in 2005.

Austin will approach a record of 105 set in 1984, but could fall just shy.

Corpus Christi, Tex., will make it to 100 degrees, tying a record set in 1998.

San Angelo, Tex. will tie its record of 106, set in 1989.

San Antonio is predicted to fall a degree shy of a record, only hitting 104.

Tuesday

Albuquerque should tie a record of 105, set in 1980.

Tucson should break a record and make it to 110; the number to beat is 109, set in 1992.

Austin will smash a record and make it to 105; the prior record, set last year, was 103

Corpus Christi, Tex. will likely tie a record of 99, set in 2011.

Laredo and San Angelo, Tex., should both make it to 108, which would fall one degree short of the record in Laredo but would break a record by one degree in San Angelo.

Wichita Falls, Tex., is aiming for 109, which is one degree short of last year’s record.

Phoenix is forecast to challenge several records this week. It also is set to easily surpass its record-long streak of 18 straight days at or above 110 degrees, set in June 1974. This past Sunday was the city’s 17th consecutive day in that range, and it’s expected to reach at least 112 every day through this coming Sunday.

The heat is helping exacerbate several ongoing wildfires across the Southwest, including California’s Rabbit Fire, which has burned 7,950 acres southeast of San Bernardino. It is 35 percent contained. More than a dozen blazes were also burning across Arizona.

Records crushed Sunday

California and the West

Advertisement

Sunday featured a litany of weather records across the West and Desert Southwest. Death Valley set a calendar day record 128 degrees, but it fell just shy of 130 degrees, the highest temperature observed globally since at least 1931. The nearby station of Badwater remained at 120 degrees after midnight, the Earth’s highest temperature ever observed so late at night according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.

Flagstaff (high of 96), Las Vegas (116) and Salt Lake City (106) missed all-time highs by 1 degree, but set calendar day records.

Phoenix didn’t set a record high on Sunday but has seen low temperatures only bottom out in the 90s a record 8 days in a row.

Advertisement

To the north, in California’s Central Valley, Sacramento and Stockton set calendar day records of 109 Sunday. The heat made it as far north as the Columbia River Basin, including Idaho Falls, which nabbed a calendar day record of 98.

Plains and Southeast

Across Texas, the southern Plains and the Southeast, high temperatures mostly didn’t make it to record values, but, coupled with the humidity, were yielding heat indexes in the 105 to 115 degree range. The humidity was also preventing overnight lows from falling much, which lead to record warm overnight temperatures.

Key West only dropped to 85 degrees on Sunday morning, a record warm minimum for the date. Records at Key West date back to 1872. Alma, Ga. logged an overnight low of 76, which was a record. College Station, Texas had a record warm low of 81 degrees.

Gift this article Gift Article