PM Update: Scattered showers or storms at times Wednesday as humidity rises

Today was our 11th day of 90 or higher in July. Not much compared with Phoenix, but still — it’s been steadily toasty. After a slow start to 90-degree season, we’ve almost caught up to average to date. Looks like plenty more are ahead. Perhaps not tomorrow, due in part to a chance of rain, plus the clouds that come with it.

Through tonight: Just an outside shot at a storm into evening. Some wildfire haze is still overhead, but much diminished compared with Monday. Dew points are moving to around 70, which is generally uncomfortable. Lows have trouble falling below a 70-to-75-degree range. Showers or a storm become more likely into the pre-dawn.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers could pepper the region tomorrow morning, with best odds as one heads south or east of the city. They could linger into midday before trying to clear in the afternoon, although another late-day storm or two can’t be ruled out. Highs reach the 80s most spots, with humidity remaining high.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Sneaky hot: Heat has been sneakily adding up this month. Much of the Northeast is running 1 to 3 degrees above normal for July to date, and the spike is even higher up into Maine. Washington was running its 13th warmest July on record through Monday, with an average temperature of more than 1 degree above normal.

While we continue to simmer near-typical levels — still 90 in the city — in the days ahead, there are indications of higher heat to close the month. The area rarely fails at July weather.

