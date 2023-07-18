D.C.-area forecast: Smoky skies and a late day storm chance

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Smoke in the atmosphere, which late day storms could clear. Express forecast Today: Hazy/smoky in morning; afternoon/evening storm chance. Highs: 88-92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, late-day storm chance. Highs: 88-92. Forecast in detail This latest round of smoke is certainly unwelcome combined with moderate heat and humidity, but it looks like it may start to slowly fade away by Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances are back in the picture in the coming days before a cool front late this week could open the door to a breath of fresh, relatively cooler, and drier air this weekend. It’s not a total guarantee yet, but it looks promising.

Today (Tuesday): More smoke and haze this morning should continue to compromise air quality, but slight improvement is expected through the day as partly sunny skies accompany highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity is moderately muggy with dew points in the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. A chance for scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms exists but many of us stay dry. Winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An evening shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Light winds blow from the west again at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and seasonably with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms again. Much of the smoke should have pushed off to the east. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity. Some of the storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. Winds are mainly from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mainly evening shower and storm chances, but then partly cloudy skies prevail again with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday offers more of the same with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and afternoon to evening thunderstorm chances. One noticeable difference is higher humidity as the dew points climb to near 70 or the low 70s in the afternoon. Thursday night is muggy with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday offers a more challenging forecast as a cool front grinds through the area. We may continue to see moderate to high humidity along with thunderstorm chances, either in the morning or throughout the day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs should again be in the upper 80s to around 90. Friday night should turn mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s to around 70 with falling humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium

This weekend is still looking pretty nice with sunny skies and more comfortable highs in the upper 80s as humidity wanes. Lows Saturday night should range from the middle 60s to near 70 under mostly clear skies too. Confidence: Medium

