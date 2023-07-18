Phoenix reaches 110 degrees for a record-setting 19th day in a row Daily high temperatures since 1970 in Phoenix 120°F June 30–July 17, 2023 June 12–29, 1974 110 100 90 80 70 June 1 July 1 Aug. 1 Source: NOAA Regional Climate Centers via the Applied Climate Information System (ACIS) Daily high temperatures since 1970 in Phoenix 120°F June 30–July 17, 2023 June 12–29, 1974 110 100 90 80 70 June 1 June 15 July 1 July 15 Aug. 1 Aug. 15 Source: NOAA Regional Climate Centers via the Applied Climate Information System (ACIS) Daily high temperatures since 1970 in Phoenix 120°F June 30–July 17, 2023 June 12–29, 1974 110 100 90 80 70 June 1 June 15 July 1 July 15 Aug. 1 Aug. 15 Source: NOAA Regional Climate Centers via the Applied Climate Information System (ACIS)

PHOENIX — In a city used to blazing summers, a historic heat wave set a new benchmark Tuesday: Temperatures reached at least 110 degrees on a 19th-consecutive day here, according to preliminary National Weather Service data. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And the streak is not expected to end soon, meaning old records will be shattered. High temperatures are forecast to reach 115 degrees or hotter for at least the next week.

“With the rapid population growth of Phoenix and how many people have been moving here, it is very likely that these are the highest temperatures that many Phoenicians have ever experienced,” said David Hondula, director of the city’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

In Phoenix, residents like Tonyea Warren say that while they are used to heat, the current stretch of weather is a test. Warren’s primary source of income is driving for Uber, but one scorching day this week, she could only handle two hours in the car.

“I’m prepared,” said Warren, 29, who has lived in Phoenix her entire life. “But it’s different. I ain’t ever felt this heat. This is a different type of heat.”

The list of streaks and records that mark the heat wave is already long, demonstrating her point:

Temperatures have tied or broken daily records four of the past five days at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a high of 118 degrees Saturday. (The city’s hottest temperature ever observed was 122 degrees on June 26, 1990.)

Nights are providing little relief from the heat — Tuesday morning was a record ninth in a row at Sky Harbor during which temperatures failed to drop below 90 degrees. Monday morning, temperatures bottomed out at 95 degrees, the highest daily minimum temperature for the date and second-warmest recorded on any day.

Phoenix is enduring one of its longest stretches ever observed without measurable precipitation, and that lack of rain and clouds is helping the heat to persist. Only traces of rain have been observed at Sky Harbor over the past 118 days, one of the 10 longest such streaks there, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s not just its duration — the heat wave’s intensity is surpassing previous hot streaks. Temperatures have averaged above 101 degrees in Phoenix over the past 17 days. That is significantly hotter than another record-setting heat wave, when the city surpassed 110 degrees on 18 consecutive days in 1974. During that stretch, temperatures averaged 96.5 degrees.

The heat is the product of an unusually strong and persistent area of high pressure that has remained over the southwest for weeks, allowing the region to bake under sunny skies. Other heat domes are fueling extreme temperatures over the Atlantic Ocean, southern Europe and northern Africa, and southern Asia.

Across the southwest, heat has been nearing or breaking all-time records this summer. El Paso has endured 33 consecutive days at or above 100 — 10 days longer than its old record streak. Reno, Nev., hit 108 degrees Sunday, tying that city’s all-time record. Las Vegas reached 116 Sunday, one degree shy of its record high.

In Phoenix, the only thing that could break the heat is the region’s annual monsoon season, which began in June and runs through September.

But the monsoon has been noticeably absent for most of the past few weeks, said Sean Benedict, lead meteorologist at the Weather Service’s Phoenix office. The Phoenix area’s “first taste” of it came Monday, as scattered thunderstorms and dust storms developed across Arizona.

But it wasn’t enough to cool things down, Benedict said: “All we really got in Phoenix was dust.”

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.