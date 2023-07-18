Tropical Storm Calvin to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Hawaii

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Calvin, a tropical storm sweeping across the central Pacific Ocean, is expected to scrape to the south of Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui on Tuesday night into Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Although the storms will pass just south of the islands, many of them will feel its effects.

As of early Tuesday, Calvin loomed about 300 miles east-southeast of the Big Island and 500 miles from Honolulu and was headed briskly westward at 22 mph.

“PREPARE NOW for impacts starting this evening: High Surf, Damaging Winds, and Potential Flooding,” tweeted the National Weather Service office in Honolulu.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Big Island, where the storm will make its closest pass. It is forecast to be inundated with 4 to 8 inches of rain and up to 10 inches on its windward side, according to the National Hurricane Center. “This rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides,” the Hurricane Center warned.

Advertisement

Heavy rain and pockets of flooding could also affect Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe, which are under flood watches through Wednesday afternoon.

Flood Watch for Hawaii and Maui counties starting this evening. From tonight through Thursday, total rainfall amounts up to 6-10 inches are possible, mainly over windward Big Island. This rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides. https://t.co/O3Xu2Pqzgc pic.twitter.com/3uFuBrAblk — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 18, 2023

Teams across the islands are urging residents to prepare emergency kits and plan for possible evacuation because of high water.

Calvin is not a particularly strong tropical storm. On Tuesday, its peak winds dipped from 50 to 45 mph, but Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency warned that blustery gusts over 40 mph could whip the Big Island.

Power outages are also possible, according to Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency. Wind gusts on Maui could reach 50 mph or even higher near mountain peaks.

Across all of the Hawaiian island, the storm threatens to bring crashing waves of up to 10 to 15 feet, with the roughest surf on east-facing shores. “This elevated surf will likely cause life-threatening conditions along exposed shorelines,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

Advertisement

The storm, which was a Category 3 hurricane Friday, has steadily weakened while moving over cooler water and encountering hostile upper-level winds.

Cool waters and dry, stable air could cause the storm to weaken further, said Robert Bohlin, a meteorologist at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Hawaii. By the weekend, the storm is expected to dissipate.

Tropical storms and hurricanes occasionally affect Hawaii, but are not frequent. “It’s not common that storms will hit the Hawaiian Islands every year,” Bohlin said.

Hawaii’s tropical storm season spans from June to November, and generally peaks in August.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article