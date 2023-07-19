PM Update: Isolated evening raindrops, with more heat and humidity Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morning rain and clouds didn’t linger too long but might have helped keep temperatures down slightly today. Temperatures still made it to the upper 80s and around 90, with relatively high humidity to go along, making it feel rather uncomfortable during the heat of the day. It’ll stay muggy tonight and tomorrow. Additional rain odds are low for now.

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible into evening. Most spots stay dry. Overnight, partly to mostly clear. Lows range from near 70 to 75. There could be a patch of fog.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Another hot and humid one. Standard July, really. Partly to mostly clear skies should rule, with highs again right around 90. Winds are from the south around 10 to 15 mph. Although an isolated storm is possible during the day, there might be a better chance at night.

Wet July: Washington was already 0.01 inch above average for the full month of July before the rain moved through this morning. With another half-inch in the city from the latest batch, the monthly tally is up to 4.84 inches. July is both the wettest month of the year on average, and the wettest month of 2023 thus far. It is only the second above-average precipitation month this year for the city. Good news, given lingering drought in the region.

