D.C.-area forecast: More humid with a few showers today; potentially a pretty nice weekend

Today (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy morning skies with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm until about 9 a.m. Then partly sunny this afternoon with a few more showers and storms possible after 2 p.m. or so. Afternoon highs head for the upper 80s to near 90 with humidity somewhat higher than yesterday, in the moderate to high range with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated evening shower or storm. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly sunny as humidity remains in the moderate to high range. Most of the day should be dry, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon. Highs should again top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We could see scattered showers and storms move through during the evening. And we’re on the muggy side with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Mostly cloudy and muggy conditions could linger into Friday morning, but we should see increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity as the day goes on, with only the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Friday afternoon highs once again climb to near 90, followed by Friday night lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Shower and storm chances are lower this weekend as drier air pays a visit and could end up slim to none. In fact, humidity should be on the lower side for mid-July (dew points in the low 60s). Combine that with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and we’ve got the makings of a pretty nice summer weekend. Confidence: Medium

