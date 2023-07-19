Extreme rains blast western Kentucky, triggering flash-flood emergency

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Slow-moving, torrential rainstorms were deluging parts of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and extreme southeast Missouri on Wednesday morning, producing severe flash flooding that was entering homes, stranding vehicles and inundating entire neighborhoods. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Western Kentucky has been the area hardest hit so far, particularly around Mayfield, but flash-flood warnings stretched from Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Carbondale, Ill., south through Paducah, Ky., and Paris, Tenn., which is about 85 miles west of Nashville. The storms producing the flooding were sweeping southeastward and heavy rain expanded as far east as Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tenn.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” tweeted Gov. Andy Beshear (D). “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”

“Water rescues are taking place in some areas due to people driving into flooded areas,” the National Weather Service in Paducah wrote in a midmorning bulletin. “There are numerous roads across the area that have water over them and are closed. Many homes and businesses are inundated with water at this time.”

Mayfield is still making a long-term recovery from a violent tornado that killed 57 people on Dec. 10, 2021; now residents are fleeing to high ground.

The torrents prompted the issuance of multiple flash-flood emergencies, the most severe alerts for extreme rainfall.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!” the Weather Service office in Paducah cautioned. As of late morning Eastern time, such emergencies were active in several areas in western Kentucky, including Kevil and West Paducah as well as the area around Mayfield.

High-resolution computer models suggest the most serious rainfall should end by early afternoon. Still, flood impacts are likely to linger.

The Weather Service had accurately predicted the flooding, including a level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall in its outlooks 24 hours in advance.

How much rain has fallen

7-19-23 9:30 am total rainfall map pic.twitter.com/RPAmOD8KFM — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) July 19, 2023

As of midmorning, the Weather Service office in Paducah estimated that 4 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in West Paducah, and 6 to 8 inches in Mayfield and surrounding rural areas. Those values are probably conservative. Another 1 to 4 inches of rain is likely through early afternoon, meaning a few locations could see a foot or more when all is said and done.

Paducah’s Barkley Airport had logged 6.28 inches of rain as of 8:50 a.m. Central time. An exceptional 2.32 inches of rain fell between 6:53 and 7:53 a.m.; that’s the third-greatest single-hour rainfall total recorded at the airport.

Already, the 4.4 inches that fell at the airport can be considered a hundred-year rain event, meaning it has less than a 1 percent likelihood of happening in any given year. (It’s estimated that 4.2 inches in three hours would qualify as a hundred-year rain event, according to advanced statistics maintained by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.)

A nearby station in Paducah also picked up 5.87 inches in six hours, which would be a 200-year rain event.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals across the broader region:

10.45 inches in Graves County, according to Kentucky Mesonet.

9.55 inches in Ballard, Ky.

7.67 inches in West Paducah.

6.85 inches in Mayfield, Ky.

6.84 inches in Paducah.

6.10 inches in Gage, Ky.

5.81 inches in Dixon Springs, Ill.

5.02 inches in Birds Point, Mo.

4.68 inches in New Concord, Ky.

It’s worth noting that radar estimates that over a foot may have fallen in a few rural areas in between weather stations.

It’s estimated that the threshold for a thousand-year rain event, or one that has a 0.1 percent chance of striking a location in a particular year, is 9.83 inches in 24 hours. Therefore, the 10-inch totals qualify the ongoing event as a thousand-year storm.

What’s driving the heavy rain

The heavy rain developed along a stagnant boundary known as a stationary front. It marks the divide between a cooler, drier air mass to the northeast and a warmer, moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air mass banked to the southwest.

That stationary front serves as the focus for downpours, which ride along it like rail cars on a track. That induces what meteorologists call “training,” which means exceptionally heavy rainfall continues to move over the same area.

It also is a recipe for the process by which humid air rides up and over a shallower lip of cooler/denser air. That acts as a ramp to pump moisture high into the atmosphere, forming clouds and bands of intense precipitation. So long as the boundary remains in place, the resulting bands of rain do too.

Every column of atmosphere is also containing about 2 inches or more of water vapor, so when that air mass is continually trucked into storms, churned through and replaced, it offers a nonstop source of moisture to fuel torrential rainfall.

If we look at a simulated profile of the atmosphere, it shows that the air is saturated through about eight or nine miles high in the atmosphere. In addition to supporting heavy rainfall rates, locally topping 3 inches per hour, it also leads to high precipitation efficiency. That means that, since the air is moist, the edge of the raindrop doesn’t evaporate on the way down to the ground. That translates to more water reaching the surface.

Around Paducah, where records date to 1949, eight of the 10 ten heaviest one-hour rainfalls have happened in the past 20 years. That’s largely a sign of an atmosphere which is becoming increasingly moisture-loaded, a well-established and predictable effect of human-caused climate change.

Extreme rain events have prompted 11 flash-flood emergencies in the past 11 days across the Lower 48 states, according to Heather Zons, a meteorologist with The Weather Channel. Several of these emergencies occurred in the Northeast, including in both the Hudson Valley of New York and Vermont, which were swamped by flooding last week. Several more peppered the Southeast.

🌧️11 FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCIES IN 11 DAYS 🌧️



Starting from New York state last Sunday to this morning in Kentucky, summertime flooding has taken on a whole new meaning... pic.twitter.com/uBi7udTOsj — Heather Zons 💙 (@HeatherZWeather) July 19, 2023

The flooding in Kentucky comes just one year after severe flooding killed 40 people and left hundreds of families homeless in the eastern part of the state.

