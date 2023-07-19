Strong tornado crosses I-95 in North Carolina, briefly closing highway

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A large and destructive tornado tore a path across Interstate 95 in North Carolina during the early afternoon Wednesday, passing just north of Rocky Mount, or about 40 miles northeast of Raleigh. WRAL in North Carolina reported damage and injuries in the area, including in the town of Dortches, about six miles northwest of Rocky Mount. Interstate 95 and other routes in the path were closed in the aftermath as crews removed downed trees and other debris.

Webcam images posted to social media showed I-95 gridlocked after the tornado passed, but it was reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

A Pfizer facility in Rocky Mount was among severely damaged locations. Video from an ABC11 WTVD helicopter showed multiple sections of the building collapsed, while trucks and their trailers were also tossed around the property.

Pfizer building in Rocky Mount heavily damaged during tornado. https://t.co/V194r9WnFV pic.twitter.com/ZVLc1WEIDd — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) July 19, 2023

Damage to homes was scattered around Dortches; at least several homes appeared to be destroyed.

“It’s devastation, but the main thing as far as we’ve heard so far, there’s not been any loss of life,” Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick told WITN News. “Some bumps and scrapes and that type thing.”

Those initially affected by the tornado had little lead time. A tornado warning was issued by the Weather Service in Raleigh moments before confirmation on radar and by people in the area.

Following the tornado touchdown, a tornado watch was issued at 1 p.m. for eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the Virginia Beach area, in effect until 7 p.m.

Unbelievable tornado damage in the Dortches community in Nash County today.



Multiple homes ripped to shreds, roofs and walls collapsed. Just spoke to a family who was inside the first home while the tornado passed through.



Multiple hospitalizations reported.@WRAL pic.twitter.com/dYxhmC5f9X — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) July 19, 2023

Based on radar data, the twister touched down at about 12:30 p.m. and may have remained on the ground for about 30 minutes, tracking roughly 20 miles. Debris was lofted 15,000 to 20,000 feet into the air.

After a preliminary survey of the damage in Dortches, the Weather Service office in Raleigh rated the tornado at least an EF2 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for intensity, meaning it produced winds up to 135 mph.

Multiple videos of the tornado showed it had rapid motion and was quite wide at times during its life span. Radar indicated the twister scattered debris up to two miles away.

Severe weather continued in the region Wednesday afternoon, including a tornado warning near Norfolk and Virginia Beach at about 3:45 p.m.

Tornadoes are relatively common in the region, although the most recent to impact Rocky Mount itself was in 1984, according to an online tornado database. Two tornadoes touched down just north of there on April 19, 2019, causing no damage or injuries.

A major tornado outbreak struck North Carolina in April 2011. That event delivered several EF3 tornadoes to the south and west of Rocky Mount, including parts of Raleigh. Another violent, long-track tornado tracked north of Rocky Mount in November 1988, killing four and also crossing I-95 in the process.

