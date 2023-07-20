PM Update: Shower or storm possible, mainly late tonight into early Friday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We could see a quick shower or storm this evening. Most will stay dry into the night as temperatures fall into the 70s. A broken band of showers and storms will approach during the pre-dawn hours. The best odds for getting much from that will be north of the city.
Tomorrow (Friday): Passing showers or storms remain possible through midmorning or so, mainly east over time. Clouds will dwindle into the midday and humidity will drop on a northwest breeze as we close the workweek out Friday. Temperatures will run at 90.
