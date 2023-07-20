D.C.-area forecast: Typically warm and humid today, with storms possible tonight

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Heat and humidity have the AC humming with just a few showers coming. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, isolated p.m. showers possible. Highs: 88-92

Tonight: Showers/storms possible. Lows: 69-73

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated shower or storm. Highs: 87-91 Forecast in detail Typical summer heat and humidity keep showers and storms in play, mainly tonight and perhaps Friday. Just in time for the weekend, most of the storms edge into the Atlantic leaving us with sunshine and even a little less humidity. All outdoor activities are a go, just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen and hydrate!

Today (Thursday): Partly sunny skies hold in the morning with light south winds. Humidity is on the high side and should help set off a few isolated showers in the heat of the afternoon, but most stay dry. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds may dissipate in the evening and give a chance to catch the crescent moon sandwiched between Mars and Venus at dusk in the west. Clouds overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast winds are light with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers may linger into the morning before largely clearing. Even so, we’ll still have a chance of a passing shower or storm in the afternoon before we totally dry out. West winds start to introduce a little drier air, emphasis on a little. Highs still reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Light west winds continue to usher in drier air overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday are at their summery best. Humidity is moderate, skies are sunny, and winds are light. Highs are mainly upper 80s and lows are in the mid- to upper 60s. The only concern is there may be some more bands of smoke sliding south out of Canada but, if they move in, they’ll probably be suspended aloft rather than near the ground. Confidence: Medium-High

Another surge of showers and storm is likely to reach the area sometime on Monday but timing cannot be pinned down this far out. Skies are partly sunny and highs still hold in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

