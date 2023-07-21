D.C.-area forecast: Morning raindrops exit; chance of afternoon storm

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: While we may have early morning dampness, and then a strong storm this afternoon, humidity slowly declines with late-day breeziness — so it’s not all bad! Express forecast Today: Early rain. Strong storm later? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Slowly clearing and calming. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, drier air. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Warmer but not humid. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail We should have a rain break by midday, as rain chances decrease with time, but one or two strong afternoon storms are possible. Sunny, more comfortable warmth camps out this weekend with only a brief hit-or-miss rain chance Sunday. Humidity and rain chances start easing back into the region for the workweek.

Today (Friday): Early morning showers and downpours — even a rumble of thunder — shouldn’t stick around too long. After a rain break, and if the sun is able to shine brightly for a few hours, we could see a couple of strong storms capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a brief weak tornado. Afternoon west-northwest winds could gust a few times near 25 mph. This helps bring in the comfortable, drier air. Slowly. Upper 80s to low 90s may not feel much if any hotter, thanks to dropping dew points. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should stay partly to mostly clear. Light west-northwest breezes continue but also slacken with time. Low temperatures bottom out in the 60s throughout the region. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): With dry, comfortable dew points below 60 degrees, mid- to upper 80s don’t have an extra sweat factor added on top! Skies are mainly sunny with only a few moderate northwesterly breezes at times. Smoke levels remain a small question mark, but we’ll watch it. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies look clear, winds should be calm, and this combo may allow some decent cooling to take place. Maybe open some windows? We may get down into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: We should still have fairly dry, comfortable air to accompany our heat returning toward average. High temperatures aim for the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies are generally sunny with an ever-so-slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: One or two showers or storms are possible, but otherwise partly cloudy. Low temperatures dip less than previous nights perhaps, only into the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A decent chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms Monday and Tuesday could slightly favor Monday afternoon and Monday evening. We’ll keep you posted. Humidity may only be moderate, accompanied by heat that’s about average, with upper 80s to low 90s for high temperatures. Skies should be at least partly sunny though it’s a little unclear if and how much wildfire smoke-induced haze could be around. Confidence: Medium

