PM Update: Pleasant this evening, and quite decent for July through the weekend

It was a nice day for the back third of July, once morning rain and rumbles cleared out. Northwest breezes started to squash humidity a bit, a process that will continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should be pretty ideal as far as midsummer goes. It all kicks off with a delightful Friday evening as temperatures fall off below 70 most spots tonight.

Through Tonight: A very isolated sprinkle or rumble will be possible early in the evening. If it happens, it will also be quite brief. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight. With lower humidity than recently, temperatures will fall off to about the mid-60s in many spots outside the Beltway. In the city, it might be closer to 70. Still, I’d consider opening up the windows and giving AC a rest for a while.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be an A-plus kind of day for late July. Dew points will fall into the 50s, which means humidity will be hardly noticeable. As a light northwest wind blows, skies will be sunny, and temperatures moderated. Look for highs mainly in the mid- and upper 80s.

Sunday: It will be pretty similar to Saturday, but perhaps a touch warmer and more humid. Skies will stay mostly sunny as temperatures rise to the upper 80s or around 90 for highs. It’s hard to go days in summer without a pop-up storm in the forecast, but I think that activity will tend to stay west through the weekend.

More rain: Washington started the day with 4.84 inches of rain, already about half an inch above normal for the whole of July. Another 0.38 inches fell this morning, which is still needed given the year-to-date deficit of around 6 inches.

