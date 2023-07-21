More records will fall as brutal heat wave continues across southern U.S.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For more than a month, a blistering heat wave has baked much of the Lower 48, reaching from the Pacific to the Atlantic and bringing triple digit temperatures to nearly 70 million Americans. The parent “heat dome” is going nowhere anytime soon and will push the entire continental United States to above-average temperatures in the weeks ahead.

Approximately 116 million Americans are included in heat advisories or excessive heat watches and warnings. That’s more than a third of the U.S. population.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” warned the National Weather Service.

Dual corridors of exceptional heat will dominate weather maps this weekend. In the Desert Southwest, it’s a dry heat, but temperatures will still reach records. Across the South and Southeast, elevated temperatures will combine with robust tropical moisture, leading to heat indexes topping 110 degrees in spots.

The heat dome torching North America is one of at least four major heat waves that have affected the Northern Hemisphere in the past week. The others have helped water temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean to obliterate previous records, Rome to reach a record of 109 degrees, and Turpan, China, to set a nationwide record of 126 degrees. Simply stated, Earth’s temperatures are skewed hot, and already-notable events are being driven into record territory.

The forecast

Another weekend of heat

The heat will manifest big time just inland from the Los Angeles County coastline. Burbank could hit 101 degrees Friday, just 1 degree shy of a record set in 2006. Nearby Palmdale will probably tie a record at 109. The city is likely to set a record Saturday at 110 degrees.

Las Vegas is expected to set a daily record Friday at 114 degrees. It will probably hit 114 again Saturday and tie a daily record. The city also hit 111 degrees Thursday, marking the seventh day in a row to reach 110 degrees. The record was 10 days in a row in mid-June of 1961. Friday has a 91 percent shot of hitting 110 degrees, according to the local National Weather Service office; Saturday’s odds are at 90 percent, Sunday’s at 68 percent and Monday’s at 46 percent.

Phoenix is anticipated to tie a record Friday at 118 degrees, and Tucson should break records Friday and Saturday, with a forecast of 112 and 110 respectively.

In Texas, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Houston will probably tie records Friday, each location teetering at or above 100 degrees. Similar readings Saturday are also projected to tie records.

Record temperatures will be more the exception than the rule in Florida; Orlando is expected to fall 1 degree short Friday, but Miami should nab a record at 97 degrees Saturday. Heat index values, thanks to the humidity, will hover around 105 degrees in the Gulf Coast states, but could climb higher to 110 degrees near the immediate shoreline.

Triple-digit highs could even make it to the Canadian border Sunday.

More heat in days ahead

In the extended range, there are signs that the heat dome, or force field of high pressure and hot, dry, sinking air, will saunter toward New Mexico and intensify. The high-pressure ridge will flatten and expand west to east, eventually sprawling out over much of the country.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is aggressive in its forecasts, calling for above-average temperatures over virtually the entire country over the next two weeks.

Weather models concur; in fact, there’s a growing likelihood that Phoenix will continue its 110 degree streak into August.

It’s well-established that the effects of human-induced climate change are constructively overlapping with natural chaos and randomness to yield heat events of increasing intensity, duration and size.

