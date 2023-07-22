D.C.-area forecast: A mild, low-humidity weekend. Heat returns next week.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Quite nice for a late July day. Minimal humidity means no real heat index. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Passing shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to about 90. Forecast in detail Dew points — a measure of humidity in the air — should be in the 50s for at least part of today. That’s very low for late July and quite the treat on a weekend. With temperatures still deep into the 80s to near 90, there will be plenty of opportunity for getting to the pool, the beach or any other summertime outdoor activity. Enjoy the break in the heat while it lasts — it seems a big surge is coming next week.

Today (Saturday): Low humidity, lots of sun and a northwest breeze. Can’t ask for a whole lot more in the back third of July. Maybe a little less perfect as you head south of the city, where a chance of a shower may present itself but shouldn’t amount to much. Highs are a little below average, or mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: It’ll stay mainly clear tonight and that combines with lowish humidity to allow temperatures to fall into the 60s most spots for lows. That might be a 70 or so downtown. Winds are light from the north and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another mostly sunny day is on tap. Temperatures and humidity both nudge up slightly, but not in an imposing way on either end. Highs are mostly in the upper 80s. With dew points about 60, heat index is minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Humidity is creeping up on a south wind. That should help increase cloudiness a bit, and also hold temperatures up compared to last night and tonight. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Humidity rises further Monday. Otherwise, maybe the last day of a respite in heat. For now, it seems temperatures will struggle to reach 90 but it could make it in a few spots. Plenty of sun, with only a slight chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure starts to exert more control into Tuesday. That probably means the start of another heat wave. It’s early yet, but this one could be a doozy. We’re just beginning to build into it for now, with highs mainly in the low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Gift this article Gift Article