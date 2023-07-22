D.C.-area forecast: A mild, low-humidity weekend. Heat returns next week.

Today (Saturday): Low humidity, lots of sun and a northwest breeze. Can’t ask for a whole lot more in the back third of July. Maybe a little less perfect as you head south of the city, where a chance of a shower may present itself but shouldn’t amount to much. Highs are a little below average, or mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: It’ll stay mainly clear tonight and that combines with lowish humidity to allow temperatures to fall into the 60s most spots for lows. That might be a 70 or so downtown. Winds are light from the north and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...
Tomorrow (Sunday): Another mostly sunny day is on tap. Temperatures and humidity both nudge up slightly, but not in an imposing way on either end. Highs are mostly in the upper 80s. With dew points about 60, heat index is minimal. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Humidity is creeping up on a south wind. That should help increase cloudiness a bit, and also hold temperatures up compared to last night and tonight. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Humidity rises further Monday. Otherwise, maybe the last day of a respite in heat. For now, it seems temperatures will struggle to reach 90 but it could make it in a few spots. Plenty of sun, with only a slight chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium-High
High pressure starts to exert more control into Tuesday. That probably means the start of another heat wave. It’s early yet, but this one could be a doozy. We’re just beginning to build into it for now, with highs mainly in the low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High