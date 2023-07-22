PM Update: Un-humid air into tomorrow; Canadian wildfire ‘smoke break’

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Perhaps a few upper 60s in the typically warmest spots. Light breezes should also calm with time.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning sunshine only ever-so-slowly gives way to more clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Then, during the mid- to late-afternoon hours, we have the relatively highest (but still moderate in absolute terms) chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Not many folks are expected to see raindrops, and nothing too heavy or long-lasting is currently expected. High temperatures aim for the mid- to upper-80s with minimal to no heat index on top of that.

Advertisement

Dew points may hover around 60 degrees that remains very tolerable for July. Overnight, southerly breezes continue. They’ll contribute more cloud cover, humidity, and slowly increasing rain chances to the region. Temperatures also get buoyed in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Any showers — perhaps with a rumble of thunder or a downpour — should hold off until the hours closest to dawn.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

A smoke break from Canadian wildfire sources

Looking ahead into the foreseeable future on near-surface smoke and vertically integrated smoke in the region, we’re in pretty darn good shape in the coming days. Air quality is in the Green or Yellow category, which is “moderate” air quality at worst. Air quality can be most impacted by near-surface smoke that is scant in this run of the RAP Smoke model:

Advertisement

The other important piece of the RAP Smoke model to glance, is virtually integrated smoke. That also behaves itself in the coming couple days but gets a bit elevated later tomorrow, probably creating some haze again. Vertically integrated smoke is more cometic in nature, elevated farther above the surface; but, it can take away our blue skies and give orange appearances to the sun and the moon.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Gift this article Gift Article