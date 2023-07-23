D.C.-area forecast: A few more days of typical July warmth, then a major heat wave is likely

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Afternoon 80s to near 90 with moderate humidity. By late this week you’ll be wishing for such average July heat. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Around 85 to 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. A few isolated showers/storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail It’s a sunny and seasonable end to the weekend, a good day to get outside and soak up the sun (safely). Most of us probably stay dry today despite the chance of an isolated storm. A few isolated storms are possible tomorrow as average July heat sticks around through Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, though, we could experience the hottest air mass of the year through the end of the week.

Today (Sunday): High pressure keeps us mostly sunny today with highs around 85 to 90, right about average for this time of year. Humidity is low to moderate, with dew points in the low to mid-60s, which is slightly higher than yesterday but still fairly comfortable. Most of the day is dry but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: The chance of an isolated shower or storm continues into the evening and overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s as a light wind from the south helps humidity creep a bit higher. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the week...

Tomorrow (Monday): We can expect a mix of sun and clouds, and an area of low pressure to our south could trigger a few isolated showers and storms during the day. Temperatures aim for highs in the mid- to upper 80s with humidity a bit more noticeable (dew points in the upper 60s) as a light wind continues from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still an isolated shower or storm possible during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday should be dry with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs near 90. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Get ready for more intense heat to arrive Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, highs probably in the mid-90s, and the heat index topping out near 100. Highs could be in the mid-90s to near 100 Thursday through at least Saturday with the heat index over 100 degrees at times. Plan to stay hydrated and to check on pets and the elderly. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article