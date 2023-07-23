PM Update: Higher chances for a shower or storm late tonight, into Monday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Most of us are staying dry this afternoon and evening, with only two stray showers and storms popping up in the region at any given time. They look like very small areas on radar, the short time that they do last. Showers and storms have a higher chance of occurring in the pre-dawn hours tonight and into Monday.

Through tonight: An evening shower or storm is possible, but slightly more likely in the pre-dawn hours. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy and turning a bit muggier. Low temperatures hover in the upper 60s to low 70s. We can thank a light south wind for pumping in warmer, moister air.

Tomorrow (Monday): Early, patchy fog is possible. Off-and-on sunshine dances with hit-or-miss showers and storms. Typical July humidity is back (dew points around 70 degrees), helping high temperatures in the mid-80s feel closer to 90 degrees. Mid- to late afternoon south-southeasterly breezes could ramp up a bit, essentially concurrent with the highest chances of the day for a storm or downpour.

Rain chances fall quickly during the evening and we should turn partly cloudy by midnight, but then a bit of pre-dawn fog could again develop. The atmosphere is moist and humid, with low temperatures again hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s.

How hot could it get later this week?

Our hottest temperatures of the year thus far are coming our way. The intensity and duration of this next heat wave, which will start midweek, is slightly concerning, with heat index values around 105 possible by week’s end. The duration looks moderately long, with moderate uncertainty about whether it will end by next workweek.

According to the ranges you see above from the European model via the Weather.us website, Friday and Saturday offer two chances — but not a guarantee — of hitting 100 degrees. I do not believe we’ve hit 100 in D.C. since Aug. 15, 2016. Be sure to come chat tonight during our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat and we can discuss details further. Tune in at 8:28 p.m.

