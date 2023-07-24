PM Update: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Highs today were mainly in the upper 80s, a bit below average. We’ve still got a few more days of average highs at 90 in the city. Of course, when the average goes down, the actual temperatures look to go up — alas. Humidity is back in town, and that will be the case through Tuesday as a storm threat develops late in the day.

Through tonight: An isolated raindrop or rumble is possible, but don’t plan on it. Otherwise, it should be partly to mostly starry. Lows should settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers or storms are possible in the early afternoon, but more likely from midafternoon to mid-evening. Some downpours could cause localized flash flooding, and there’s a risk of isolated damaging wind gusts. Before the storms, highs should be around 90 degrees.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Tuesday storms? This afternoon, the NWS Storm Storm Prediction Center upgraded the area to a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The risk is primarily for a line or broken lines of storms producing strong outflow that could bring damaging winds. Any isolated storms could also produce hail to about an inch in diameter.

There is a Slight risk of severe weather for parts of the Northeast and lower/middle Ohio Valley today (7/24). Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern this afternoon, but isolated large hail is possible with the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/mOJm27bKzC — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) July 24, 2023

