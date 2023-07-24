D.C.-area forecast: Showers today before intense, late-week heat

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Temps aren’t too toasty yet, but it’s too damp and humid for more than a middling score. Express forecast Today: Occasional showers and storms. Highs: Near 85.

Tonight: Possible evening shower/storm, then mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, possible late-day shower/storm. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail We’ve avoided extreme heat for the most part this summer, but this week will change that. Temperatures are on the rise after today, culminating in a Thursday-Saturday stretch during which highs could come close to 100.

We probably won’t see a ton of rain this week after today, when some downpours are possible. Saturday may bring the next-best chance as a cold front attempts to break the heat.

Today (Monday): It’s not a washout, but we’ll probably have some showers and storms coming through, especially in areas along and east of Interstate 95. Some could produce downpours and some localized flooding. When it’s not raining, it’s warm and humid (dew points near 70), with highs near 85. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: The bulk of any rain probably falls during the day, but a shower or storm could linger into the evening. Overnight, skies are mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions and lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some patchy morning fog is possible before skies become partly to mostly sunny. With less cloud cover than Monday, it’s hotter, with highs close to 90. We can’t rule out a late-day shower or storm, but it’s probably dry for most. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After an isolated evening shower or storms, it’s partly cloudy and mild, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday through Friday it turns progressively hotter, with moderately high humidity levels (dew points 65 to 70). Highs on Wednesday are 95, closer to 97 to 99 on Thursday, and probably pretty close to 100 on Friday. Factoring in the humidity it feels close to 100 on Wednesday and 100 to 107 Thursday and Friday. The nights are muggy with lows in the 70s. On any of these afternoons/evenings, we can’t totally rule out a shower or storm, but the chances (10 to 20 percent) are low. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

The weekend forecast is a challenge because it’s still not clear when a cold front, which will break the heat, will arrive. Saturday has a chance to still be quite hot with highs well into the 90s. If the front collides with these hot temperatures, showers and storms are a good bet. By Sunday, after lows near 70, the front should be to our east meaning it’s not as hot. But there’s a chance it hangs back to the northwest, which would mean one more day of hot and humid conditions and the chance of storms. Confidence: Low-Medium

Gift this article Gift Article