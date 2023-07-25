D.C.-area forecast: Strong storms possible later today, then scorching late-week heat

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Messy jumble of early fog, midday haze and an afternoon rumble. Express forecast Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, p.m. storms possible. Highs: 86 to 90.

Tonight: Chance of a few evening storms, then partly cloudy. Lows: 65 to 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, humid and trending hotter. Highs: 89 to 94. Forecast in detail We’ve managed to stay below 90 degrees in Washington for six straight days. There’s a chance we add one more day to the streak today, although it could be close, before the strongest heat of this summer to date surges into the area, with the heat index climbing into the 100s by late this week. Storm chances are in the forecast every day through the weekend except for tomorrow.

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog is possible before skies become partly to mostly sunny with just a touch of smoky haze. Highs should reach the mid-80s to near 90 with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) and light winds from the south. A of line of storms could come through from west to east during the midafternoon. Some storms could produce strong winds and hail, especially from D.C./Interstate 95 and eastward. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A few showers and storms remain possible during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight as lows drop to the mid-60s in the outer suburbs to near 70 downtown. The air is moderately muggy with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with some smoky haze continuing as hotter highs hit the lower to mid-90s by the afternoon. Humidity is moderate to high with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s (making it feel like the upper 90s). Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday shifts to even hotter conditions as partly to mostly sunny skies yield highs in the mid- to potentially upper 90s, with moderate to high humidity driving the heat index to near or over 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms are possible, with some potentially strong to severe. Thursday night lows only drop to the muggy mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday should be our hottest days (maybe the hottest of this summer!) with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-90s to near 100, and heat indexes as high as around 105. Can’t rule out an afternoon or evening shower or storm on Friday, with a better chance of showers and storms Saturday afternoon into evening. Friday and Saturday night should be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Unless something changes with the expected timing of a cold front, we should cool off to more typical July heat levels on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, though shower and storm chances are likely to continue. Confidence: Low-Medium

